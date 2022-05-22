Draft Contenders: Top Options for OKC Thunder at Pick No. 34

The Thunder have the most equity in this year’s lottery, possessing two Top-14 selections in picks 2 and 12. However, their stockpile of draft pieces is just as intriguing in the backend of their choices.

Oklahoma City holds a pair of tightly-knit picks at 30 and 34 in this year’s class, handing the organization four selections within the Top 34. Due to this second batch of choices, Thunder GM Sam Presti will have one of the most extensive draft boards in the league as their range of picks is bar none.

To close off Presti’s ladder portion of picks, the 34th pick gives the Thunder a slew of potential options.

Here are three potential options with Pick No. 34:

Leonard Miller David Banks / USA Today Headed into the NBA Combine, Leonard Miller was a prospect expected to soar up draft boards. Miller was a premium candidate to be this season’s Josh Primo, who skyrocketed from a second-round pick to a lottery choice. However, with an up-and-down NBA Combine, Miller clings tight to the 35th ranking on ESPN’s Big Board – right into the Thunder’s range. Miller, age 18, is one of the youngest players in this draft cycle, turning 19 in November. He’s a 6-foot-10 point forward who possesses slashing and ball-handling ability hard to find in players his size. Miller found his stride at Fort Erie Academy, leaning on his quick handle to get angles on penetrations and convert off of pull-ups. There’s a notable hole in Miller’s game as his jump shot has yet to hit consistent levels, but his archetype is difficult to find this late into a draft. If Oklahoma City is hoping to swing for the fences – Leonard Miller is the guy, if available, to close the first round. Miller’s draft profile shares many similarities to Darius Bazley from three seasons ago. Entering the draft, both Miller and Bazley swerved the collegiate and pro route, jumping from Prep School right into the NBA circuit. Overall, Miller shares many of the same notes handed to Bazley even down to his left-handed jumper. Due to Miller's shaky scrimmage games, there's a chance he opts to join the NBA G League or a college. Patrick Baldwin Jr. Mark Hoffman / USA Today Building off the point forward, Patrick Baldwin Jr. sources another boom-or-bust option to close out the first round. As a once considered lottery pick, Baldwin Jr.’s range has been mocked into the late-first round. However, he’s worth consideration if he slides. Leading into this season, Baldwin Jr. was deemed a foregone lottery pick for multiple years. However, a bland Freshman season under his father at Milwaukee has put his draft stock in jeopardy. In his 11-game season, he averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds on a 26.6% three-point clip. Baldwin Jr. has the ideal frame for the modern-day point forward, clocking in at 6-foot-9, 220 pounds. Under his frame, he has a great handle while carrying a fluid, speedy release. In spurts, he can be a hard puzzle as he can be a three-level scoring threat. But, he’ll need the right situation. Similar to Miller, Baldwin Jr.’s draft stock took a standstill in Chicago as he logged a 26.5-inch vertical leap. Not only was this the fourth-worst recording in combine history – but the only worse Thunder member in this event was Dakari Johnson in 2015. Last year’s No. 20 pick, Jalen Johnson, sets a solid blueprint for Baldwin Jr. as he overcame a shaky Freshman campaign with an elite rookie season in the NBA G League. Now, Johnson is primed for a solid contribution for the Atlanta Hawks. Christian Koloko Kirby Lee / USA Today The Oklahoma City Thunder have had one glaring hole since beginning their rebuild two seasons ago – they’ve lacked a center. Over these couple of seasons, the team has found short-term pieces such as Moses Brown and Olivier Sarr, however, they’ve yet to hone in on a future five. This draft class is packed with two presumptive lottery picks in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren. Then, the board shifts. Out of the group of centers that may fall, Arizona’s Christian Koloko may be the one going most under the radar. Koloko, age 21, stepped up for the Arizona Wildcats this season, moving from a low-usage big as an underclassman to the team’s starting center. At 7-foot-1, Koloko would be Oklahoma City’s biggest player on the roster, helping to give some base at the five moving forward. If the Thunder are looking to foster a high-octane, perimeter-centric gameplan moving forward – Koloko may not be the first choice. However, his athletic ability makes him a potential fixture as a roll man and shot blocker.

