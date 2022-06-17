Draft Sleepers: 3 under-the-radar picks for No. 34

From the likes of Toledo and Saint Joseph's the second round is full of prospects who may be sliding under the radar, but ready to make a career in the NBA.

There are prospects in every draft who, for a variety of reasons, fly under the radar of NBA scouts.

From playing at small schools to simply not being the primary option, however, that doesn’t mean the talent isn’t there for the prospect to make a career in the NBA. Oklahoma City has the No. 34 pick in the draft, a position in the second round where the sleepers are rampant.

The Thunder have a history of taking on guys who many don’t see at that particular position, those sleepers sometimes pan out, there’s a risk, but there’s also reward.

The 2022 NBA Draft is no different. Here are some sleepers the Thunder could grab in the second round.

Jake LaRavia Dawson Powers / USA TODAY Sports Jake LaRavia played three seasons with Wake Forest to round out his college career as an experienced piece for a team to pick up in the draft. LaRavia is a 6-foot-8 power forward weighing 235 pounds. LaRavia, while he did play at a Power 5 school, never was a highly touted prospect, since he lacks elite athleticism. Despite the lack of athleticism, LaRavia still possesses skills that could make him a valuable selection at No. 34. LaRavia has a lot of upside in his 3-point shooting ability. He was a career 37.1% shooter at Wake Forest and shot better than 38% his junior year. LaRavia can create some off of the dribble, but plays better as a secondary option, as he did with Wake Forest. He is a consistent shooter from the field and a consistent rebounder. If the Thunder want to continue to add size in the draft to the power forward position, LaRavia could be an option. Jordan Hall Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Hall may be the biggest sleeper in the draft class coming out of Saint Joseph’s. After two years with the Hawks, Hall is turning his attention to overcoming the odds and making it to the NBA. Hall is a 6-foot-7 small forward who has excellent floor awareness and passing ability. Hall was a high volume scorer for Saint Joseph's last year finishing with 14.1 points per game, but his biggest attribute is his ability to share the ball with his teammates. Last season Hall averaged just under six assists per game. Over his career at Saint Josephs, Hall posted a 32.25% assist rate, which ranks better than most guards in the 2022 class, including top-4 prospect Jaden Ivey. Hall may not be the most prized prospect on the board, but his ability to add length and passing to the wings, is impossible to miss when exploring this class. Hall has the tangibles to be a valuable role player in the NBA. Ryan Rollins David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Toledo was carried to a 26-8 season on the heels of an explosive sophomore season from Ryan Rollins. Rollins never got to play in the biggest stages playing in the MAC and missing the NCAA Tournament, instead playing in the NIT last year. However, the talent he showed lit up the stat sheet, and now he’s looking to leave college early. Rollins is an explosive scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game last season. He’s a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who can also dominate on the glass. He grabbed six rebounds per game at Toledo. Rollins makes his living in the pick-and-roll and dribbling into jump shots. Overall he does need to improve his catch-and-shoot and 3-point shot, but with a smaller role coming in the NBA, he should have that opportunity. Rollins would pair well off of the bench with the Thunder’s current host of guards with his speed and finishing abilities.

