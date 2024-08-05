Early Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Trio of High-Profile Prospects in First Round
Last week, Kyle Boone of CBS Sports published a "way-too-early" 2025 NBA mock draft.
In his prediction, Boone slotted three high-profile young players to Oklahoma City, two from the collegiate ranks and one from the G League.
First, the Thunder selected Miami freshman Jalil Bethea with the No. 11 overall pick in Boone's mock draft. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, Bethea joins the Hurricanes from Archbishop Wood in Philadelphia, where he was a 5-star prospect.
The McDonald's All-American was rated the No. 7 overall player and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. A gifted shooter and scorer, Bethea shot 41% from 3-point range and 86% from the free throw line on the AAU circuit.
Adding another shooter to the Mark Daigneault's offensive system would give the team even more depth off the bench alongside Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and others.
Next, Boone slotted North Carolina freshman and fellow 5-star prospect Ian Jackson to Oklahoma City.
Listed at 6-5 and 185 pounds, Jackson was the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 4 shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Jackson was also an McDonald's All-American and is a good defender with solid length and toughness.
Adding a high-upside guard with defensive ability seems to fit Sam Presti's draft philosophy and would be a decent option for OKC in the next draft.
Lastly, Boone slotted former G League Ignite forward Izan Almansa to the Thunder at No. 25.
Still only 19-years-old, Almansa is listed at 6-10 and 230 pounds and averaged 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting over 55% from the field. With good size and rebounding prowess, Almansa could develop into a cheap, solid option for Oklahoma City off the bench once Isaiah Hartenstein plays out his contract in the Modern Frontier.
