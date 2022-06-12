ESPN Sees Thunder Sticking to Size in Four Pick Draft, Snagging Shaedon Sharpe at 12

The Thunder have four picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and have the chance to add immense size to the roster.

Oklahoma City is in a unique position heading into the Draft on June 23.

Not only do they have the No. 2 overall, but they also have a second lottery pick at No. 12, a third first-round pick at No. 30, and an early second-round pick at No. 34.

The Thunder have been slowly pushing through their rebuild process, but in this coming draft have the chance to take large strides to once again being contenders in the NBA.

At each pick, the Thunder have a long list of potential prospects who could fill a need and help the roster. On Saturday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony examined and broke down the perfect scenario for each Thunder pick.

With the No. 2 pick, Givony expects Chet Holmgren to fall into the Thunder’s lap.

ESPN ranks Holmgren as the top-ranked prospect ahead of Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero. With more and more reports of the Magic leaning Smith at No. 1, Holmgren could become a no-brainer pick for Sam Presti and the Thunder.

The Thunder were undersized inside last season using a mix of Isaiah Roby, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Mike Muscala, and others. Holmgren is 7-foot-1 and would provide immediate help for the Thunder's interior presence.

Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in his one year at Gonzaga. He would provide the Thunder with immediate offensive and defensive help.

At the No. 12 pick, Givony said Shaedon Sharpe would be the top selection for the Thunder.

Sharpe is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. Coming out of Kentucky Sharpe is a projected lottery selection, but he never played a collegiate game.

Givony’s story said the Thunder are at the top of the Sharpe camp’s list where he’d like to end up. The reason is the developmental upside of the Thunder and being able to play freer and grow into his high potential.

However, Sharpe being at No. 12 isn’t guaranteed. If he is, the Thunder could easily select him.

At No. 30, Givony selected Jake LaRavia, a power forward from Wake Forest.

Sticking with adding size to the roster, LaRavia makes since at No. 30.

LaRavia is an All-ACC player who played three years of college basketball. He would provide depth and give help around the Thunder’s core. LaRavia has size and length and can score efficiently from both inside and beyond the 3-point line.

At No. 34, Givony projects the Thunder to stay with the big man theme and select Khalifa Diop, a 7-foot center out of Gran Canaria.

Diop is a project for the Thunder, who could spend time with the Blue, especially with roster spots currently limited with OKC, who has 15 contracts on the books.

Givony also cites the Thunder could potentially package No. 30 and No. 34 and trade up into the 20s of the first round.

If the Thunder does select at No. 34, Diop could be a potential option to add center depth.

