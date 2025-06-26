Grading OKC Thunder Trade With Sacramento Kings in 2025 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered day one of the NBA Draft with two first-round picks, sitting at No. 15 and No. 24 after clinching the NBA title on Sunday.
The work is never done as basketball never sleeps. The Thunder have shipped the No. 24 pick to the Sacramento Kings and leave Day one with only Thomas Sorber as Oklahoma City's new addition.
Gradin OKC Thunder's Trade With the Sacramento Kings
Was it boring? Yes. Was it predictable? Absolutely. But was is necessary? Certainly.
Not only are the roster logistics complicated with all 15 standard spots currently accounted for before draft night, fresh off a title, but the future cap heartaches are lessened now.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were never in line to take two first-round prospects, though as players the caliber of Nique Clifford fell down the draft board, it was impossible to fight the excitement of adding another piece to this championship squad.
Instead, OKC stuck to the plan of trading out from No. 24 as Nique Clifford heads to Sacramento. The Kings send back a 2027 first-round pick (top 16 protected) from the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs should be a playoff team in 2027 and hand the Thunder a pick in this same range at that time.
So why did Oklahoma City make this move to end up at the same destination? It is all about timing.
Not only can they avoid having to make two tough roster decisions now, but they also delay the start of a cost-controlled contract until 2027, when the necessity for cheap labor will be at an all-time high.
Sure, if I were in Presti's seat, there is little chance of resisting the temptation to grab a player the caliber of Clifford, but that is why this article is being written and this scribe isn't in Oklahoma City's war room.
By the time 2027 rolls around, these rookie-scale deals from the 2025 class will be halfway over. Kicking the can down the road only makes sense for Oklahoma City in its quest for sustained success.
Grade: A