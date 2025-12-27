Kenrich Williams Surges as OKC Thunder's Most Consistent Role Player

The Oklahoma City Thunder built this team from the ground up, blowing up a first-round exit team to set a new chapter of Thunder basketball up to prosper. The first year of the rebuild saw the team go on a magical run to the playoffs in 2019-20, so General Manager Sam Presti had more trades to make to truly bottom out.

The Thunder's 2020-21 campaign was the first season the team bottomed out, or "tanked" for a higher draft selection. From that team, only three players and Head Coach Mark Daigneault remain.

One is the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and another is the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Luguentz Dort. The third, however? OKC's enforcer, veteran role player Kenrich Williams, who continues to play consistently at a high level this season.

The 31-year-old was acquired as a throw-in to the trade that sent center Steven Adams to the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, he's an important player to a championship-winning squad and a fan favorite.

Living by his nickname "Kenny Hustle," Williams is consistently the hardest-working player on the floor at all times throughout his eight-year NBA career with the Pelicans and Thunder and four-year college career with New Mexico Junior College and TCU. He draws charges at a high rate, dives on the floor for every loose ball and hits timely jumpers from the mid-range and from downtown.

This season, Williams missed the first 18 games due to knee surgery right before training camp began. Since his return on Nov. 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the TCU alum has brought his constant intensity and work ethic every game he is on the floor.

In 11 games, Williams has averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the floor and 41.7% from three on 2.2 attempts a night. His 41.7% from long range would be the second-highest mark of his career, only behind his first year with the team.

Williams has ramped it up in his last three games, scoring double digits in two of the three. In a win against Memphis on Dec. 22, he scored 11 points, adding four steals and six rebounds, in the first loss of two against the Spurs on the 23rd, he scored 10 points.

Despite not reaching double digits on Christmas Day, Williams was the Thunder's lone spark in an attempt to claw back into a game they were completely outplayed in by the young Spurs. He tallied eight points, five rebounds and two steals, playing the best defense he could play on Victor Wembanyama despite the height disadvantage.

Whether it is through hustle plays that tend to not be picked up on the box score or timely jump shooting, Williams always finds a way to step up for Oklahoma City. His play is something the reigning champs should lean on to claw out of the 2-4 skid they are currently in.