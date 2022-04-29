NBA Draft: History of the No. 12 Pick
The 2022 NBA Draft lottery is set to take place on May 17, when the Oklahoma City Thunder and every other team in that range will know their exact selections. With the LA Clippers’ pick being owned by the Thunder from the Paul George trade, there’s a really good chance that pick falls at No. 12 overall.
With the 12th highest lottery odds, Oklahoma City has a small chance of landing within the top four. However, it’s much more likely that this selection will be near the end of the lottery.
- No. 1: 1.5%
- No. 2: 1.7%
- No. 3: 1.9%
- No. 4: 2.1%
- No. 12: 86.1%
- No. 13: 6.7%
- No. 14: 0.1%
Based on lottery odds, there’s an 86.1% chance the Thunder land pick No. 12 overall. In the three drafts since the lottery reform back in 2019, every single team with the 12th best odds has stuck at No. 12. While that doesn’t seem like a pick where the odds of landing a star are high, the history of the No. 12 overall pick is actually impressive over the past decade.
2021: Josh Primo
2020: Tyrese Haliburton
2019: P.J. Washington
2018: Miles Bridges
2017: Luke Kennard
2016: Taurean Prince
2015: Trey Liles
2014: Dario Saric
2013: Steven Adams
2012: Jeremy Lamb
2011: Alec Burks
Nearly every one of these selections ended up being quality NBA players. In fact more recently, they’ve ended up even better. The last time OKC picked at No. 12, Steven Adams was taken.
Again, it’s not a guarantee that the Thunder lands pick No. 12, but based on odds and history it’s likely. If history does repeat itself, Oklahoma City should land a solid player with its second pick in the first round of the upcoming draft.
