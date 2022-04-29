NBA Draft: History of the No. 12 Pick

The 2022 NBA Draft lottery is set to take place on May 17, when the Oklahoma City Thunder and every other team in that range will know their exact selections. With the LA Clippers’ pick being owned by the Thunder from the Paul George trade, there’s a really good chance that pick falls at No. 12 overall.

With the 12th highest lottery odds, Oklahoma City has a small chance of landing within the top four. However, it’s much more likely that this selection will be near the end of the lottery.

No. 1: 1.5%

No. 2: 1.7%

No. 3: 1.9%

No. 4: 2.1%

No. 12: 86.1%

No. 13: 6.7%

No. 14: 0.1%

Based on lottery odds, there’s an 86.1% chance the Thunder land pick No. 12 overall. In the three drafts since the lottery reform back in 2019, every single team with the 12th best odds has stuck at No. 12. While that doesn’t seem like a pick where the odds of landing a star are high, the history of the No. 12 overall pick is actually impressive over the past decade.

2021: Josh Primo Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2020: Tyrese Haliburton Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports 2019: P.J. Washington Jeremy Brevard / USA TODAY Sports 2018: Miles Bridges Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports 2017: Luke Kennard Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY Sports 2016: Taurean Prince Brad Rempel / USA TODAY Sports 2015: Trey Liles Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 2014: Dario Saric Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports 2013: Steven Adams 2012: Jeremy Lamb Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 2011: Alec Burks Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports

Nearly every one of these selections ended up being quality NBA players. In fact more recently, they’ve ended up even better. The last time OKC picked at No. 12, Steven Adams was taken.

Again, it’s not a guarantee that the Thunder lands pick No. 12, but based on odds and history it’s likely. If history does repeat itself, Oklahoma City should land a solid player with its second pick in the first round of the upcoming draft.

