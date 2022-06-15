NBA Draft: Shaedon Sharpe to Thunder Continues to Gain Momentum

Over the past week, Shaedon Sharpe and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked. With the 2022 NBA Draft happening in just seven days, there’s a real chance those two parties are able to come together.

Oklahoma City has the No. 12 overall pick that they could use to take Sharpe, whether it’s at that spot or moving up.

A fairly unknown prospect due to not playing organized basketball in nearly two years, Sharpe has clear upside but many teams don’t have a good gauge on him. It’s been reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN that the Thunder have not only studied Sharpe more than any other team, but they’re at the top of his list of potential teams to be drafted by.

With that in mind, that didn’t explicitly mean OKC had high interest in Sharpe. Just because the Thunder have done the most homework on him doesn’t necessarily mean they think he’s a great fit or worth the gamble.

However, Brett Siegel of Fastbreak recently reported that it sounds as if the Thunder do have that mutual interest. According to his intel, Sharpe’s workout with the Thunder went extremely well in the eyes of the organization.

Siegel reports that Sharpe is someone that Oklahoma City really liked when they brought him in for a pre-draft workout recently.

Furthermore Givony doubled down on this sentiment the following day, saying the Thunder are said to be aggressively pursuing trade conversations for pick No. 12, seeking to package it with future assets or existing OKC players in order to move into the mid-lottery to target players like Sharpe and even Jaden Ivey.

Again, there’s no guarantee the Thunder will have the chance to take Sharpe in next week’s draft, but all signs are pointing to there being mutual interest between the two parties.

