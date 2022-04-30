NBA Draft: Top Center Options for OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have four picks in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. With a glaring hole at the center position, they could look to use one of those on a big.

Although teams have seen success without a traditional center of late, it could make sense to take a swing on a center of the future in Oklahoma City. Luckily for the Thunder, there’s quite a few interesting prospects that could be selected late in the lottery and beyond.

The obvious best center in this class is Chet Holmgren, but there’s many other quality prospects to consider.

Jalen Duren Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK There’s not many athletes in this class that stack up to Duren. His physical tools make him one of the highest upside players in the class. If Oklahoma City is able to land him late in the lottery, he could be one of the biggest steals in the draft. For Duren, it’ll come down to his ceiling as an offensive player and whether he’s able to stretch the floor. Mark Williams Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports Williams is still a fairly raw prospect, but has the tools to be elite on both ends. The 7-footer has an outrageous wingspan at 7-foot-7 which will be key at the next level. With a standing reach of 9-foot-8, scoring efficiently in the paint has never been a problem. If Williams can become a respectable floor spacer at the next level, he’ll be well worth a first-round pick. Walker Kessler Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK One of the most electric players in college basketball last season, Kessler was a shot blocking machine. While he’s not the greatest athlete, he’s got the instincts to make an impact defensively at the next level. With his physical presence at 245 pounds and touch around the rim, Kessler should be a solid backup center in the NBA at worst. His ceiling as a prospect will likely eliminate him from going in the lottery. Christian Koloko Chris Coduto / USA TODAY Sports Koloko isn’t quite a 7-footer, but has the length and athleticism to play center at the next level. It took him some time to emerge as an NBA-level prospect, but the upside is worth a late first rounder. Not only can Koloko protect the rim, but he’s an impressive defender on the perimeter. In the modern NBA, he’s got a lot of the tools scouts love. Ismael Kamagate Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports Perhaps the best international center in this class, Kamagate has a ton of upside. He lacks creation at this point in his career, but has the physical frame to make an impact in the NBA. When looking at the tape on Kamagate, he’s got the flashy plays that suggest he’ll be a fun prospect. It’ll be about putting together a consistent overall game if he’s able to be a legitimate player in the NBA. Khalifa Diop Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports A 7-footer that weighs nearly 250 pounds, Diop is one of the few center prospects in this class that won’t need to add weight to make an impact. A high-motor player, he’s going to be a fan favorite in the NBA. Thunder GM Sam Presti loves young prospects, and Diop fits that mold at his age. There’s no doubt he’s a longterm project, but on a rebuilding team that shouldn’t be a problem. Yannick Nzosa Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports Another international prospect, Nzosa has fallen in the eyes of many scouts of late. A high-level prospect growing up, he’s coming off of a less than stellar season. The raw talent is certainly there for the 18-year-old, but he’s still got a lot of work to do. If he can get his career back on track, Nzosa could end up being a steal in this class.

There’s no guarantee that Oklahoma City takes a center in this class. If Presti does decide to take one, any of these prospects would be quality picks.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.