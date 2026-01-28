Ousmane Dieng Giving OKC Thunder Solid Minutes as Team Deals with Injuries

Midway through the 2025-26 NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are dealing with a number of injuries.

In addition to Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber, who have yet to make their regular-season debuts for OKC, multiple rotation players have missed the team's last few games.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell each missed OKC's last two games, while the aforementioned group, along with Aaron Wiggins, was sidelined against Indiana.

As a result of the team's health issues, Oklahoma City has been forced to give players on the end of the bench extended minutes in recent contests. Ousmane Dieng has received the bulk of that playing time, seeing at least 14 minutes in each of the Thunder's past three games.

In those three appearances, Dieng's stats haven't been eye-popping, but he has given the team solid minutes off the bench.

In nearly 18 minutes per game against Indiana, Toronto and New Orleans, Dieng is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field. On the season, the former lottery pick is averaging 4 points, 1.6 rebounds and an assist while shooting 44.2% from the field in 11.4 minutes per game.

Dieng's recent stats aren't much different than his season-long numbers, but during his increased time on the floor, the 22-year-old has been a helpful piece of the Thunder's rotation. In the last three games, Dieng hasn't committed a single turnover, and has rebounded and moved the ball well.

The 6-foot-9 wing hasn't helped the team much as a scorer, which would be a major boost with OKC missing multiple important offensive pieces, but has still been a solid contributor.

The No. 11 overall pick in 2022, Dieng hasn't seen consistent time on the floor for an extended period throughout his tenure in Oklahoma City, but is now getting run in meaningful minutes as the team is forced to go deep into its bench.

Rather than turning to second-year center Branden Carlson or rookie wing Brooks Barnhizer, Dieng has played significantly more minutes. With good size and improved playmaking ability Dieng has answered the call in one of OKC's biggest moments of need as Mark Daigneault's team looks to get healthy ahead of the All-Star break.

As the trade deadline nears, multiple NBA analysts and observers have mentioned Dieng as a name who could potentially be dealt by the Thunder, especially since he will become a restrict free agent after the 2025-26 season.

Time will tell if Dieng is traded before the Feb. 5 date, but the fourth-year wing has been an important rotation player for Oklahoma City in recent contests.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.