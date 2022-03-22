Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Landing A Potential Star

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to inch closer to a chance at top-three lottery odds.

The 2021-22 NBA season is slowly coming to a close, as the reverse standings start to get more interesting. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the league, but earning top-three lottery odds isn't out of the question. 

Riding a ten-game losing streak, Oklahoma City is just a game or two out from earning better odds.

With just ten contests remaining for Thunder, each will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.

At this point, it seems as if earning the fourth highest lottery odds is the worst-case scenario for the Thunder. On the flip side, if the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons win a few games down the stretch, the best odds in the NBA isn't out of the question.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. 

Their projection has the Thunder selecting the top guard in the entire class, which could really establish the Thunder as the most promising young guard core in the NBA.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder have the fourth highest lottery odds. 

1. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

3. Indiana Pacers: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

8. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Charlotte Hornets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

Ivey has the potential to be a star at the NBA level, but do the Thunder need another guard? Either way, they're at the stage of the rebuild where taking the best available talent should be the priority.

