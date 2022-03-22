NBA Mock Draft: Landing A Potential Star

The 2021-22 NBA season is slowly coming to a close, as the reverse standings start to get more interesting. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the league, but earning top-three lottery odds isn't out of the question.

Riding a ten-game losing streak, Oklahoma City is just a game or two out from earning better odds.

With just ten contests remaining for Thunder, each will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.

At this point, it seems as if earning the fourth highest lottery odds is the worst-case scenario for the Thunder. On the flip side, if the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons win a few games down the stretch, the best odds in the NBA isn't out of the question.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Their projection has the Thunder selecting the top guard in the entire class, which could really establish the Thunder as the most promising young guard core in the NBA.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder have the fourth highest lottery odds.

1. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Indiana Pacers: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Detroit Pistons: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 6. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 7. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 9. New Orleans Pelicans: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Washington Wizards: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 13. Atlanta Hawks: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 14. Charlotte Hornets: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports

Ivey has the potential to be a star at the NBA level, but do the Thunder need another guard? Either way, they're at the stage of the rebuild where taking the best available talent should be the priority.

