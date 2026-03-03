OKC Thunder List Seven Players Out Against Bulls

Oklahoma City is set to face off against Chicago on Tuesday night, looking for a sixth win in seven tries as they attempt to hang onto the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The home-stretch of the NBA season is nearing, and the postseason picture is beginning to clear for some, and become muddy for others. OKC certainly wants to hang onto No. 1, grabbing home court advantage throughout.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Bulls ahead of Tuesday’s matchup:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Abdominal strain injury management

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus injury management

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain/ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Chicago Bulls injuries:

Zach Collins — Out: Right first toe surgery

Noa Essengue — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jaden Ivey — Out: Left patellofemoral pain syndrome

Anfernee Simons — Out: Left ulnar styloid fracture

Jalen Smith — Out: Right calf strain

Patrick Williams — Out: right quadriceps strain

Just a few days after a relatively healthy bout against Dallas, Oklahoma City now lists a few more players on their injury report due to management.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played in two games against Denver and Dallas following an extended sitting due to an abdominal strain, scoring 30 or more in both contests. He’ll sit out against Chicago, likely just managing the injury as the home stretch of the season nears.

Hartenstein, who has dealt with a soleus strain for most of the season, will sit against the Bulls for the same reason.

Others listed for OKC continue to be Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, both of which have seen an extended absence from play due to respective injuries. Mitchell has passed his reevaluation window and is slated to play any day now, with Williams’ window nearing in the coming days.

Two-way center Branden Carlson is listed as out with a back strain, and rookie Thomas Sorber will miss the entire season due to an ACL tear.

The Bulls see a similarly long injury report, with several starters, rotational contributors and new additions set to sit. Zach Collins, Noa Essengue, Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams will all miss Tuesday’s game, a big hit to Chicago’s rotation.

The Thunder and Bulls tip off at 7 p.m. CT from United Center in Chicago, IL.