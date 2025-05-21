NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two Productive College Prospects
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of four teams still alive in the NBA Playoffs.
In addition to the team success this season, OKC holds two first round draft picks in the 2025 class, including the No. 15 pick. While many fans of the squad may not be focused on the draft at this moment as Mark Daigneault and company continue their pursuit of an NBA title, the team has still kept its eyes on some of this year's prospects.
Last week, the NBA Combine took place in Chicago, giving teams a closer look at a number of potential draft picks. Following the event, multiple players improved their draft stock, resulting in a flurry of new mock drafts.
One projection from NBA Draft on SI saw Oklahoma City add former 5-star prospect and Georgia freshman Asa Newell with the team's first pick.
In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Newell averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, a steal and a block per game while shooting 54.3% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc.
Newell measured 6-foot-9 and 223 pounds without shoes at the NBA Combine, also registering a 6-foot-11 and a quarter inch wingspan. With Newell's size, the former top-20 prospect could be a solid addition to the Thunder's big-man rotation, especially if he continues to improve as a passer.
At No. 24 overall, NBA Draft on SI's mock draft paired Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming with the Thunder.
Fleming has continued to pick up buzz as the draft approaches, and the Hawks' standout helped himself even more at the combine. Fleming measured in at 6-foot-8 and 232 pounds without shoes, also recording an eye-popping 7-foot-5 wingspan.
As a junior, the St. Joe's star averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.
Fleming's size, length and collegiate production seemingly make him a good fit for the Thunder, as the junior showcased the ability to knock down perimeter shots and play solid defense.
Additionally, Fleming's size on the wing is one of the few pieces Oklahoma City doesn't currently have on its roster.
With such a deep squad, OKC has most of the archetypes of players a championship team needs, but the team is lacking a wing with true positional size.
Of course, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and others have been solid options for OKC on the wing, but the team could use a player with more size at the position. In theory, Ousmane Dieng was supposed to fill this role, but the French prospect hasn't developed into a regular rotation player.
Fleming gives the team another option in this mold, and has more experience to potentially make an impact early in his career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.