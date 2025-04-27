NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Veteran College Prospect in Top 15
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a strong season, buoyed by the 2024 Coach of the Year in Mark Daigneault and a deep roster that boasts an MVP-level player.
After winning 68 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, OKC is slated to have a pair of selections in the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft. Of course, with a solid young core already on the team, Sam Presti and company could elect to trade one or both of their picks.
If the Thunder do keep both of their selections, however, Oklahoma City will have the opportunity to add even more depth to what is already an impressive roster. In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, OKC added a college standout and an international prospect in the first round.
At No. 15 overall, Wasserman paired Colorado State standout Nique Clifford with the Thunder.
Clifford spent three seasons at Colorado before playing his final two years of college basketball with the Rams. As a redshirt senior in 2024-25, the talented wing player averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, Clifford helped lead CSU to the NCAA Tournament and was crucial in a first-round upset against Memphis. Clifford and the Rams took Maryland down to the wire in the Round of 32 before fellow draft prospect Derik Queen knocked down a buzzer beater to eliminate Colorado State.
Clifford shot 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range on 4.9 attempts per game in his final year of college basketball. Clifford's size, passing production and perimeter shooting potential would seemingly make the 23-year-old a good fit in Oklahoma City.
At No. 24, Wasserman paired French forward Noah Penda with the Thunder.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Penda currently plays for Le Mans in France's professional basketball league. The 20-year-old is averaging 10 points, five rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc.
While Penda still needs to improve his effiency, he appears to be the type of upside swing that Presti and company would take a chance on, especially after added Clifford earlier in the process.
