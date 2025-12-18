What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. L.A. Clippers

Things return to normal for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. After a rare four day break in the middle of the season, made possible by the NBA Cup and falling in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, they return to action against the L.A. Clippers in the Paycom Center tonight.

This is the front end of a back-to-back for the OKC Thunder as they travel to Minnesota and take on the Timberwolves on Friday.

On Thursday, both teams will be short-handed. Oklahoma City, without starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein and backup big man Jaylin Williams, and L.A., without star guard James Harden.

Here is what to watch for in this contest.

Nov 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be short-handed in the front court, with no Hartenstein or Jaylin Williams. Who steps up to help the Thunder navigate this 48-minute game down two key big men? Oklahoma City has some options. They can play small ball with Kenrich Williams and/or Jalen Williams, or rely on two-way big man Branden Carlson, who has stepped up in the past in this same circumstance. Expect plenty of Chet Holmgren as the lone big man minutes, which could add to the spacing offensively and help the Gonzaga product shine on that end of the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admitted during his Netflix starting five series that he does get up for these games against his former team. After an uncharacteristic five turnover game and late game cold streak this could be an all-time special performance from Gilgeous-Alexander against the toothless tigers that are the 2025-26 L.A. Clippers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have always been a streaky 3-point shooting team. So much so that at the start of the year, the Thunder were dead last from beyond the arc before climbing to the No. 5 spot in the league entering Saturday in 3-point percentage. After a 24% outing from distance on Saturday, back at home where role players shoot better, this should be a massive game from downtown for Oklahoma City, especially with the Thunder getting sharpshooter Isaiah Joe back in this game.

Game Information

Date: Dec. 17

Matchup: OKC Thunder (24-2) vs. L.A. Clippers (6-20)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK, NBATV

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder will attempt to get back in the win column and extend the Clippers losing streak on Thursday night as both sides are short handed. After four days off this week, the OKC Thunder get thrown into the deep end of the pool with a back-to-back set, now having 14 on the Thunder's schedule as the Clippers game was moved following the Bricktown Ballers trip to Vegas. On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Minnesota to battle the Timberwolves on National TV for the second time this season on Amazon in a Western Conference Finals rematch from last May.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season.