Thunder Draft: Sam Presti’s Trend of Selecting Non-College Players

Over the past five NBA drafts, the OKC Thunder have selected zero college players in the first round that were picked for their own roster.
Sam Presti certainly has a type when it comes to prospects he likes to draft. Historically, he’s taken long, athletic players who may not have a polished offensive game yet, but have a ton of potential.

Additionally, as of late, Presti has started a trend in which he’s drafted players that took a unique route to the NBA.

In fact, the Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t selected a college player that made it onto the roster in the first round of the draft since Cameron Payne in 2015.

Thunder First Round Draft History

2020

Aleksej Pokusevski

2019

Darius Bazley

2018

No FRP

2017

Terrance Ferguson

2016

No FRP

Of course technically, the Thunder did have 2016 first-round pick Domantas Sabonis (Gonzaga) on the roster, but he came through the Serge Ibaka trade and was a pick the Orlando Magic made. Additionally, the Thunder technically drafted Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) in 2019 and Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky) in 2020, but both of those picks were made for other teams the Thunder had pre-determined trades with.

Thunder Mock Draft: OKC Lands Picks One and Five

OKC Thunder Exit Interviews

While it’s a relatively small sample size, OKC has taken either an international prospect or player that skipped college in their past three drafts.

With that in mind, the trend could continue for the Thunder this season. Whether they take one of the G League Ignite prospects in Jalen Green or Jonathan Kuminga, or a top international prospect like Josh Giddey or Alperen Sengun, there’s a real chance another non-college player is the Thunder’s top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

While Terrance Ferguson didn’t work out, Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski have been excellent, meaning Presti might be onto something.

USATSI_15625939
