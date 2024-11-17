NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select French Wing Prospect in Lottery
The Oklahoma City Thunder boast one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and are off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season.
In addition to the team's current depth, OKC is set to have a lottery selection in the upcoming NBA Draft and could add another prospect who can contribute to the team's championship efforts.
In a recent mock draft from NBA draft analyst and writer Derek Parker, the Thunder selected French wing Noa Essengue with the No. 13 pick. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 195 pounds, Essengue is still just 17-years-old, making him one of the youngest prospects in the current cycle.
The young wing prospect is currently playing for Ratiopharm Ulm, a professional team in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga league. In the team's most recent game on Nov. 17, Essengue tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists, leading Ulm to a 109-70 win against Göttingen.
With great size, length and athleticism, Essengue has the potential to develop into a strong defender in the NBA. To become a consistent role player at the next level, however, Essengue still needs to improve as a better perimeter shooter.
Additionally, the 17-year-old has a solid handle and can finish well at the rim, but still needs to add strength to become a threat on offense. Still, Essengue would have the potential to develop into a coveted role player if surrounded by a good situation and coaching staff that can accentuate his skills while he is still growing as a player.
Essengue is currently rated the No. 12 prospect on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board and could be a good fit in OKC. The Thunder have a handful of wings who have proven to be solid NBA rotation players, but no one who offers the same size at the position, aside from Ousmane Dieng.
