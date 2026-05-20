Grading Game 1 for OKC Thunder Starters vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City dropped Game 1 to San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals on Monday night inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder are now faced with a must-win Game 2 to be able to even the series and keep hopes alive of repeating as champions.

Let's grade a dud performance for the Oklahoma City Thunder's starting crew.

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup Grades in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G: C-

Well, at least Gilgeous-Alexander benefitted from Alex Caruso's shot making. 11 of the superstar's 12 assists were on 3 pointers that the Spurs gave up with glee. Nine of Gilgeous-Alexander's 12 assists were to Caruso which helped the reigning MVPs stat line appear better.

It took until the fourth quarter for the superstar to finally get going toward the rim and unsurprisingly it is where he found his most success scoring 12 of his 24 points with seven of his nine free throw attempts coming at the charity stripe.

The Thunder superstar made clutch plays in the fourth to send the game to overtime and with better execution down the stretch his dunk in OT could have loomed large. Gilgeous-Alexander also swiped five steals and swatted a shot on the defensive end of the floor contributing to the Spurs alarming 21 turnovers. The shot making from Caruso, fourth quarter uptick and five steals earn him into the C- category. Oklahoma City needs more from the two time NBA MVP to win this series.

Lu Dort, G: C-

Dort only logged 23 minutes in this contest and in that span went 1-for-5 from beyond the arc and collected three rebounds while dishing out an assist. Dort competed defensively, an effort that led to him committing four fouls. The Thunder are going to need more from its defensive ace from beyond the arc as San Antonio funnels shots to him but his effort on defense in a game the Thunder largely found success on that end of the floor gets him this C- grade.

Jalen Williams, F: A-

Considering the nearly 30 day lay off for Williams who missed the last six games of the NBA Playoffs due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the All-NBA swingman was the only player to relentlessly attack the basket. The Oklahoma City Thunder need more from everyone but Williams was one of two players (Caurso being the other) that did their job to try to will Oklahoma City to a win.

Chet Holmgren, F: D-

Another matchup with the Spurs ended with a dud performance from the Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star. The seven footer mustered just eight points and eight rebounds in this contest shooting 2-for-7 from the floor having not made a shot inside the arc all night. This is in line with his 10 point and seven rebound effort while shooting 38% from the floor against OKC.

Isaiah Hartenstein, C: Incomplete

Hartenstein only played 13 minutes in this matchup. That is as if he didn't even turn in the home work assignment as the Spurs played him off the floor. It is hard to give a grade, or judge a player, in that span. The Oklahoma City Thunder have to find a role for him to stay on the court.