Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Bounce-Back Night Headlines Game 2 Of Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder did exactly what they needed to do. Oklahoma City was able to even the series up at 1-1 on Wednesday night with a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

This game didn’t last as long, as it ended in regulation, but it was just as grueling for both teams. Game 2 saw Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams and San Antonio’s Dylan Harper both leave the game and not return due to leg injuries.

OKC had the lead for most of the game, but couldn’t seem to shake the Spurs. Finally, all seemed well when Alex Caruso put in a layup with 20 seconds left to put the game out of reach for good. Oklahoma City was able to tie the series up, and will now have to play with this intensity for the rest of the series.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s bounce-back win against the Spurs.

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the first quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

1. The MVP is back

It was a rough outing for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but the Thunder star guard came out of the gate with something to prove. He wasted no time as he put up 15 points in the first half to lead the Thunder, which allowed OKC to control an 11-point lead at the half.

Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t stay content, as he would continue his bounce-back game in the second half. The two-time MVP would end the game with 30 points, nine assists and two blocks. Oklahoma City desperately needed this performance from its best player, and Gilgeous-Alexander will need to continue to play like this for the rest of the series.

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks to pass as Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the first quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Thunderous chaos

Oklahoma City took advantage of the inexperience of the San Antonio team, as the Spurs couldn’t seem to take care of the ball. The Thunder forced the Spurs to turn the ball over 13 times in the first half, largely because of the 10 steals OKC had.

The Thunder would end the game winning the turnover battle 21-10, and would end up scoring 27 points off of San Antonio's mistakes. These forced turnovers kept Oklahoma City in control down the stretch, especially forcing the Spurs' main ballhandler, Stephon Castle, to turn the ball over nine times.

This staple will have to remain throughout the rest of the series, as it could continue to aid the Thunder greatly.

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) shoots during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

3. OKC’s bench on fire from deep

Oklahoma City always seemed to have a big shot when they needed it most, and it almost always came from its bench crew. The Thunder's second group was making it rain from deep, as 12 of OKC’s 13 made threes came from them.

Alex Caruso was on fire from deep once again, hitting three shots from deep while shooting 75% from three. He was joined by Cason Wallace, who had a big night from beyond the arc as well, hitting four threes.

The Thunder’s bench unit was a huge part of the Thunder’s dominance down the stretch, and will have to continue to be if OKC wants to continue to compete this series.