NBA Mock Draft: Presti Goes for the Risk

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a position to take a gamble on a potential top-five prospect.

In just over six weeks, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place. The Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds, with more clarity on that selection coming very soon. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

We won’t know which picks the Thunder will actually have until the draft lottery later this month. Once that event has taken place, every selection in the 2022 NBA Draft will be solidified.

Where those picks land for Oklahoma City will drastically impact the type of players the Thunder could land. The difference between the top pick and a selection towards the middle of the lottery can make a huge difference.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two prolific guards in the lottery.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder’s pick has the fourth-highest odds. They also own a pick from the Clippers has the 12th best lottery odds.

1. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

3. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Portland Trail Blazers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Sacramento Kings: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

Sharpe and Mathurin are two of the best guard prospects in this class. They both also possess the size to play on the wing and bring versatility on both ends of the floor.

