NBA Mock Draft: Presti Goes for the Risk

In just over six weeks, the 2022 NBA Draft will take place. The Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds, with more clarity on that selection coming very soon. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

We won’t know which picks the Thunder will actually have until the draft lottery later this month. Once that event has taken place, every selection in the 2022 NBA Draft will be solidified.

Where those picks land for Oklahoma City will drastically impact the type of players the Thunder could land. The difference between the top pick and a selection towards the middle of the lottery can make a huge difference.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two prolific guards in the lottery.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder’s pick has the fourth-highest odds. They also own a pick from the Clippers has the 12th best lottery odds.

1. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 3. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 5. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Portland Trail Blazers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. Sacramento Kings: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports 8. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 9. San Antonio Spurs AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 10. Washington Wizards: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 13. Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Sharpe and Mathurin are two of the best guard prospects in this class. They both also possess the size to play on the wing and bring versatility on both ends of the floor.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.