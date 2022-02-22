Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Size Outside of Lottery

With three first-round selections in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder could swing for the fences.

Similar to the recent draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder have three selections in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. In the 2021 NBA Draft, they traded away one of their picks for two future firsts and also took Josh Giddey and Tre Mann.

To this point in the season, that already looks like a spectacular night for Thunder GM Sam Presti, as both of those players have been solid. In the upcoming draft, Oklahoma City is projected to select in the top five with their own pick, then also have one mid-round and one late-round choice in the first.

Outside of their selection, the Thunder own picks from the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. With that in mind, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently released a mock draft that has OKC taking two interesting prospects with their second and third overall picks.

Let's take a look at how the non-lottery portion of the 2022 NBA Draft could unfold.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Houston Rockets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League)

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

18. Denver Nuggets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

19. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Dallas Mavericks: Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)

Harrison Ingram, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Brooklyn Nets: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

23. Indiana Pacers: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

25. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona)

Christian Koloko, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Chicago Bulls: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: E.J. Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

E.J. Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Golden State Warriors: Justin Lewis (Forward | Marquette)

Justin Lewis, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)

Caleb Houstan, 2022 NBA Draft

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft
