NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Size Outside of Lottery

With three first-round selections in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder could swing for the fences.

Similar to the recent draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder have three selections in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. In the 2021 NBA Draft, they traded away one of their picks for two future firsts and also took Josh Giddey and Tre Mann.

To this point in the season, that already looks like a spectacular night for Thunder GM Sam Presti, as both of those players have been solid. In the upcoming draft, Oklahoma City is projected to select in the top five with their own pick, then also have one mid-round and one late-round choice in the first.

Outside of their selection, the Thunder own picks from the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. With that in mind, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently released a mock draft that has OKC taking two interesting prospects with their second and third overall picks.

Let's take a look at how the non-lottery portion of the 2022 NBA Draft could unfold.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 16. Houston Rockets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League) Ken Blaze / USA Today 17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 18. Denver Nuggets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 19. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 21. Dallas Mavericks: Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford) Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports 22. Brooklyn Nets: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 23. Indiana Pacers: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 24. Milwaukee Bucks: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 25. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona) Chris Coduto / USA TODAY Sports 26. Chicago Bulls: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 27. Miami Heat: E.J. Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Barbara J. Perenic / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 28. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 29. Golden State Warriors: Justin Lewis (Forward | Marquette) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

