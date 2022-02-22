NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Size Outside of Lottery
Similar to the recent draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder have three selections in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. In the 2021 NBA Draft, they traded away one of their picks for two future firsts and also took Josh Giddey and Tre Mann.
To this point in the season, that already looks like a spectacular night for Thunder GM Sam Presti, as both of those players have been solid. In the upcoming draft, Oklahoma City is projected to select in the top five with their own pick, then also have one mid-round and one late-round choice in the first.
Outside of their selection, the Thunder own picks from the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. With that in mind, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently released a mock draft that has OKC taking two interesting prospects with their second and third overall picks.
Let's take a look at how the non-lottery portion of the 2022 NBA Draft could unfold.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
16. Houston Rockets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
18. Denver Nuggets: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
19. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
20. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)
21. Dallas Mavericks: Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)
22. Brooklyn Nets: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)
23. Indiana Pacers: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
25. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Koloko (Center | Arizona)
26. Chicago Bulls: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
27. Miami Heat: E.J. Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
28. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
29. Golden State Warriors: Justin Lewis (Forward | Marquette)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)
