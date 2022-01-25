NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Top Guard in Class

In a class that's forward heavy, the Thunder could land the top guard in the group.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are near the bottom of the Western Conference standings as they navigate the second season of their rebuild. As such, they’ve got a great chance at landing one of the top players in the upcoming rookie class.

With as many picks as Oklahoma City has, the future is bright. It comes down to nailing those draft picks over the next few drafts, especially with little room for error being in a small market. Adding a cornerstone piece in the 2022 NBA Draft will be another step in the right direction.

Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Peek's mock draft, that would have them selecting the top guard in the class.

1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 2. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 9. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 10. Atlanta Hawks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 11. New York Knicks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 12. Minnesota Timberwolves: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 13. Boston Celtics: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 14. Washington Wizards: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

Although guard isn't necessarily the position the Thunder need at this point, Ivey is a player that has the talent to expedite the rebuild in OKC.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.