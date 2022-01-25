NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Top Guard in Class
The Oklahoma City Thunder are near the bottom of the Western Conference standings as they navigate the second season of their rebuild. As such, they’ve got a great chance at landing one of the top players in the upcoming rookie class.
With as many picks as Oklahoma City has, the future is bright. It comes down to nailing those draft picks over the next few drafts, especially with little room for error being in a small market. Adding a cornerstone piece in the 2022 NBA Draft will be another step in the right direction.
Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class. This gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Peek's mock draft, that would have them selecting the top guard in the class.
1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
2. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Indiana Pacers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
6. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
7. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)
8. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
9. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
10. Atlanta Hawks: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
11. New York Knicks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
12. Minnesota Timberwolves: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
13. Boston Celtics: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
14. Washington Wizards: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
Although guard isn't necessarily the position the Thunder need at this point, Ivey is a player that has the talent to expedite the rebuild in OKC.
