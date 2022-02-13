Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Get Even More Explosive

With the fourth-best lottery odds for the 2022 NBA Draft, could the Thunder land the top guard in the class?

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold the fourth-worst record in the NBA. As such, they’ve got a solid chance at landing one of the picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With as much young talent and future draft capital as Oklahoma City has, the future is bright. Being in a small market, it's all about having successful drafts, with the 2022 NBA Draft being an important one for the Thunder to get right.

Adding a cornerstone piece in the 2022 class would be another step in the right direction as they will be set to enter year three of the rebuild in the 2022-23 season. Tankathon recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, giving insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-best lottery odds in the NBA. Based off of Tankathon's mock draft, that would have them selecting the top guard in the class.

1. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

2. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

5. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

6. Sacramento Kings: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

7. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

8. Portland Trail Blazers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

9. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

10. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

11. Washington Wizards: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)

12. Memphis Grizzlies: Kendall Brown (Forward | Duke)

13. Atlanta Hawks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

14. Charlotte Hornets: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Although the Thunder are already loaded at guard, passing up a guy like Ivey could end up being a huge mistake. He's got the explosiveness to be a star one dat in the NBA.

