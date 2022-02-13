NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Get Even More Explosive

With the fourth-best lottery odds for the 2022 NBA Draft, could the Thunder land the top guard in the class?

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold the fourth-worst record in the NBA. As such, they’ve got a solid chance at landing one of the picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With as much young talent and future draft capital as Oklahoma City has, the future is bright. Being in a small market, it's all about having successful drafts, with the 2022 NBA Draft being an important one for the Thunder to get right.

Adding a cornerstone piece in the 2022 class would be another step in the right direction as they will be set to enter year three of the rebuild in the 2022-23 season. Tankathon recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, giving insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-best lottery odds in the NBA. Based off of Tankathon's mock draft, that would have them selecting the top guard in the class.

1. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Indiana Pacers: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 6. Sacramento Kings: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 7. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 8. Portland Trail Blazers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 9. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 10. New York Knicks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 11. Washington Wizards: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 12. Memphis Grizzlies: Kendall Brown (Forward | Duke) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 13. Atlanta Hawks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) Brad McClenny / The Gainesville Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK 14. Charlotte Hornets: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports

Although the Thunder are already loaded at guard, passing up a guy like Ivey could end up being a huge mistake. He's got the explosiveness to be a star one dat in the NBA.

