Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Fourth Overall Pick

Now that the final lottery odds have been set, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-best odds of any team.
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder won the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the fourth-best lottery odds of any team in the NBA. As they look to expedite their rebuild and draft a franchise cornerstone, a successful 2021 NBA Draft is key

ESPN's Jonathan Givony is one of the best in the industry at evaluating talent and projecting where players will land. He recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder picking at No. 4 overall.

We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall for another month, but we do now know that they have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven. 

With the Thunder having their own pick and potentially Houston's pick in the upcoming draft, they could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery. 

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Givony's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

READ MORE:

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Two-Way Star

SI Thunder Draft Big Board

2021 NBA Mock Draft

ESPN

TeamPlayerSchool

1. HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. DET

Evan Mobley

USC

3. ORL

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

4. OKC

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

5. CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. GSW

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

7. TOR

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

8. ORL

Jalen Johnson

Duke

9. SAC

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

10. NOP

Franz Wagner

Michigan

11. CHA

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

12. SAS

Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky

13. IND

Josh Giddey

International

14. GSW

Alperen Sengun

International

The draft lottery takes place on June 22, where teams will finally find out where they will be selecting in the 2021 NBA Draft. Regardless of where their first round picks land, the upcoming draft class is stacked which will give OKC a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone. 

Jalen Suggs
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Fourth Overall Pick

Chris Paul on life in the Bubble
News

Thunder Trade: Looking Back at the Chris Paul Deal with Suns

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs
News

On This Day: Thunder Bounce Back in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

NBA Draft Lottery
News

Thunder Land 4th Best Odds in 2021 Draft Following Tiebreaker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has Bought in, and That's a Major Win for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City's Lottery Fate to be Decided by Tuesday Tiebreaker

Theo Maledon, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
News

Thunder End of The Year Report Card: Theo Maledon

Darius Bazley, Sacramento Kings
News

Thunder Season Review: OKC Ends Season on Historic Streak