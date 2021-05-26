NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Fourth Overall Pick

Now that the final lottery odds have been set, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-best odds of any team.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder won the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the fourth-best lottery odds of any team in the NBA. As they look to expedite their rebuild and draft a franchise cornerstone, a successful 2021 NBA Draft is key

ESPN's Jonathan Givony is one of the best in the industry at evaluating talent and projecting where players will land. He recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder picking at No. 4 overall.

We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall for another month, but we do now know that they have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven.

With the Thunder having their own pick and potentially Houston's pick in the upcoming draft, they could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Givony's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

Team Player School 1. HOU Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. DET Evan Mobley USC 3. ORL Jalen Green G League Ignite 4. OKC Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 5. CLE Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. GSW Keon Johnson Tennessee 7. TOR Davion Mitchell Baylor 8. ORL Jalen Johnson Duke 9. SAC Scottie Barnes Florida State 10. NOP Franz Wagner Michigan 11. CHA Corey Kispert Gonzaga 12. SAS Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 13. IND Josh Giddey International 14. GSW Alperen Sengun International

The draft lottery takes place on June 22, where teams will finally find out where they will be selecting in the 2021 NBA Draft. Regardless of where their first round picks land, the upcoming draft class is stacked which will give OKC a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.