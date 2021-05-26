NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Fourth Overall Pick
On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder won the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the fourth-best lottery odds of any team in the NBA. As they look to expedite their rebuild and draft a franchise cornerstone, a successful 2021 NBA Draft is key
ESPN's Jonathan Givony is one of the best in the industry at evaluating talent and projecting where players will land. He recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder picking at No. 4 overall.
We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall for another month, but we do now know that they have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven.
With the Thunder having their own pick and potentially Houston's pick in the upcoming draft, they could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery.
Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Givony's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.
|Team
|Player
|School
1. HOU
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. DET
Evan Mobley
USC
3. ORL
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
4. OKC
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
5. CLE
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. GSW
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
7. TOR
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
8. ORL
Jalen Johnson
Duke
9. SAC
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
10. NOP
Franz Wagner
Michigan
11. CHA
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
12. SAS
Isaiah Jackson
Kentucky
13. IND
Josh Giddey
International
14. GSW
Alperen Sengun
International
The draft lottery takes place on June 22, where teams will finally find out where they will be selecting in the 2021 NBA Draft. Regardless of where their first round picks land, the upcoming draft class is stacked which will give OKC a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.