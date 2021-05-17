Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Picks One and Five

Now that the 2020-21 season has come to a close for the OKC Thunder, it's time to look forward to the upcoming draft.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NBA Draft will be the main focus for the Oklahoma City Thunder now that their season is over. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the industry at evaluating talent and recently released his latest mock draft. This lays the groundwork for how the 2021 NBA Draft could unfold.

While we still won't know where the Thunder's first round picks will fall for quite some time, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. There is a clear upper tier with the top-five players in almost every mock draft being consistent. However, outside of those first five, things could get interesting. 

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, OKC could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery. Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) of Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

2021 NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report

TeamPlayerSchool

OKC

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

TOR

Evan Mobley

USC

SAC

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

IND

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

OKC

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

DET

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

GSW

Franz Wagner

Michigan

CLE

Jalen Johnson

Duke

ORL

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

ORL

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

NOP

Moses Moody

Arkansas

WAS

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

SAS

Josh Giddey

International

READ MORE:

What picks could the Thunder land?

OKC inks Charlie Brown Jr. to multi-year deal

Down the stretch of the season, the Thunder didn't win many games. After the trade deadline, the Thunder only won two games, putting them in a position to have great draft lottery odds. The 2021 class is one of the best in the past few years, meaning Oklahoma City will have a good shot at selecting at least one player who will be a long-term starter.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Picks One and Five

Mark Daigneault
Draft Coverage

Standings Watch: Thunder Finish Season Tied For Fourth-Best Lottery Odds

Charlie Brown, Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers
News

OKC Thunder Win Season Finale Over LA Clippers

Gabriel Deck, Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers
News

Three Takeaways From the Thunder's 117-112 Win Over the Clippers

USATSI_10591619
News

On This Day: Thunder Beat Warriors in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

LA Clippers, Lu Dort, Isaiah Roby, Darius Bazley, Kawhi Leonard
News

OKC's Ty Jerome Questionable, Lu Dort Out For Season Finale

Aleksej Pokusevski vs Dallas
News

Game Preview: Thunder Cap Off 2020-21 Season Against Clippers

Mark Daigneault
Draft Coverage

Standings Watch: Thunder Tied for Third-Best Odds With One Game Remaining