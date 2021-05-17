NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Picks One and Five
The 2021 NBA Draft will be the main focus for the Oklahoma City Thunder now that their season is over. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman is one of the best in the industry at evaluating talent and recently released his latest mock draft. This lays the groundwork for how the 2021 NBA Draft could unfold.
While we still won't know where the Thunder's first round picks will fall for quite some time, it's still interesting to see where these prospects sit in each tier of the draft. There is a clear upper tier with the top-five players in almost every mock draft being consistent. However, outside of those first five, things could get interesting.
With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, OKC could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery. Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) of Wasserman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.
|Team
|Player
|School
OKC
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
TOR
Evan Mobley
USC
SAC
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
IND
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
OKC
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
DET
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
GSW
Franz Wagner
Michigan
CLE
Jalen Johnson
Duke
ORL
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
ORL
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
NOP
Moses Moody
Arkansas
WAS
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
SAS
Josh Giddey
International
What picks could the Thunder land?
Down the stretch of the season, the Thunder didn't win many games. After the trade deadline, the Thunder only won two games, putting them in a position to have great draft lottery odds. The 2021 class is one of the best in the past few years, meaning Oklahoma City will have a good shot at selecting at least one player who will be a long-term starter.