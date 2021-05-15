Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma City has signed guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a multi-year deal.
Thunder sign Charlie Brown Jr. to multi-year deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a multi-year contract, it was announced by Executive VP and General Manager Sam Presti.

Brown signed his first 10-Day contract with OKC on April 25, and signed another on May 5.

He has appeared in eight games for Oklahoma City, recording 4.1 points. 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

The specifics of his new deal have not yet been released.

Brown averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the Iowa Wolves in the G-League this season.

Oklahoma City has signed multiple players to longer deals this season, including converted G-Leaguer Moses Brown and Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck. Neither players contract was guaranteed throughout the full deal.

