NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Steal to End First Round

Oklahoma City could swing for the fences with its third first round pick of the night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two lottery picks in the upcoming draft. Additionally, they'll be selecting with the final pick of the first round at No. 30 overall. 

This pick was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade and will allow Oklahoma City to add depth to its young core. After taking two potential stars in the top 12, perhaps taking a swing to round out the first could make sense.

David Cobb of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a risk on a high upside forward.

15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Houston Rockets: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

21. Denver Nuggets: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Brooklyn Nets: Josh Minott (Forward | Memphis)

Josh Minott, 2022 NBA Draft

24. Milwaukee Bucks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

25. San Antonio Spurs: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

EJ Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Dallas Mavericks: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Miami Heat: Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke)

Wendell Moore Jr.

28. Golden State Warriors: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas)

Christian Braun, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

Baldwin is one of the most polarizing players in this class but would be worth the risk for the Thunder. After a disappointing season, he will likely slide in this draft but has the talent of a lottery pick.

