NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Steal to End First Round

Oklahoma City could swing for the fences with its third first round pick of the night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two lottery picks in the upcoming draft. Additionally, they'll be selecting with the final pick of the first round at No. 30 overall.

This pick was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade and will allow Oklahoma City to add depth to its young core. After taking two potential stars in the top 12, perhaps taking a swing to round out the first could make sense.

David Cobb of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a risk on a high upside forward.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK

Baldwin is one of the most polarizing players in this class but would be worth the risk for the Thunder. After a disappointing season, he will likely slide in this draft but has the talent of a lottery pick.

