NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Steal to End First Round
The Oklahoma City Thunder have two lottery picks in the upcoming draft. Additionally, they'll be selecting with the final pick of the first round at No. 30 overall.
This pick was acquired from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade and will allow Oklahoma City to add depth to its young core. After taking two potential stars in the top 12, perhaps taking a swing to round out the first could make sense.
David Cobb of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting a risk on a high upside forward.
15. Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
16. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
17. Houston Rockets: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
18. Chicago Bulls: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
20. San Antonio Spurs: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
21. Denver Nuggets: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
22. Memphis Grizzlies: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
23. Brooklyn Nets: Josh Minott (Forward | Memphis)
24. Milwaukee Bucks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
25. San Antonio Spurs: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
26. Dallas Mavericks: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
27. Miami Heat: Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke)
28. Golden State Warriors: Christian Braun (Guard | Kansas)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
Baldwin is one of the most polarizing players in this class but would be worth the risk for the Thunder. After a disappointing season, he will likely slide in this draft but has the talent of a lottery pick.
