    • November 27, 2021
    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Another Offensive-Minded Guard

    With the college basketball season officially kicking off, prospects are already starting to be projected as 2022 NBA Mock Drafts are released.
    The 2021-22 season is officially underway, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have started to slightly exceed expectations. As the season goes on, there's a good chance they start to slide down the standings, which could be a good thing if it ultimately lands them a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

    A loaded class, there's a handful of players that could be franchise-altering talents. Could Oklahoma City acquire one of those players?

    Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the top prospects in this class could land.

    There's a ton of time left in the season for NBA teams to move throughout the standings, while the upcoming prospects will also fluctuate in their draft projections. However, if the season were to end now, the Thunder would have rothe seventh-worst record in the NBA and could be looking at selecting an explosive sophomore guard.

    Let’s see how Woo thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

    2022 NBA Mock Draft

    Sports Illustrated

    TeamPlayerCollege

    1. HOU

    Paolo Banchero

    Duke

    2. NOP

    Jabari Smith

    Auburn

    3. ORL

    Chet Holmgren

    Gonzaga

    4. SAS

    Patrick Baldwin Jr.

    Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    5. DET

    Jaden Hardy

    G League Ignite

    6. SAC

    Jalen Duren

    Memphis

    7. OKC

    Jaden Ivey

    Purdue

    8. IND

    Kendall Brown

    Baylor

    9. MIN

    Keegan Murray

    Iowa

    10. TOR

    Dyson Daniels

    G League Ignite

    11. ATL

    Trevor Keels

    Duke

    12. MEM

    Bennedict Mathurin

    Arizona

    13. PHI

    Ousmane Dieng

    International

    14. MIL

    Max Christie

    Michigan State

    The 2022 NBA Draft is still many months away, but could could once again be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they continue their rebuild.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

