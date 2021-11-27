NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Another Offensive-Minded Guard
The 2021-22 season is officially underway, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have started to slightly exceed expectations. As the season goes on, there's a good chance they start to slide down the standings, which could be a good thing if it ultimately lands them a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
A loaded class, there's a handful of players that could be franchise-altering talents. Could Oklahoma City acquire one of those players?
Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the top prospects in this class could land.
There's a ton of time left in the season for NBA teams to move throughout the standings, while the upcoming prospects will also fluctuate in their draft projections. However, if the season were to end now, the Thunder would have rothe seventh-worst record in the NBA and could be looking at selecting an explosive sophomore guard.
Let’s see how Woo thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.
|Team
|Player
|College
1. HOU
Paolo Banchero
Duke
2. NOP
Jabari Smith
Auburn
3. ORL
Chet Holmgren
Gonzaga
4. SAS
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee
5. DET
Jaden Hardy
G League Ignite
6. SAC
Jalen Duren
Memphis
7. OKC
Jaden Ivey
Purdue
8. IND
Kendall Brown
Baylor
9. MIN
Keegan Murray
Iowa
10. TOR
Dyson Daniels
G League Ignite
11. ATL
Trevor Keels
Duke
12. MEM
Bennedict Mathurin
Arizona
13. PHI
Ousmane Dieng
International
14. MIL
Max Christie
Michigan State
The 2022 NBA Draft is still many months away, but could could once again be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they continue their rebuild.
