NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Another Offensive-Minded Guard

With the college basketball season officially kicking off, prospects are already starting to be projected as 2022 NBA Mock Drafts are released.

The 2021-22 season is officially underway, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have started to slightly exceed expectations. As the season goes on, there's a good chance they start to slide down the standings, which could be a good thing if it ultimately lands them a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

A loaded class, there's a handful of players that could be franchise-altering talents. Could Oklahoma City acquire one of those players?

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the top prospects in this class could land.

There's a ton of time left in the season for NBA teams to move throughout the standings, while the upcoming prospects will also fluctuate in their draft projections. However, if the season were to end now, the Thunder would have rothe seventh-worst record in the NBA and could be looking at selecting an explosive sophomore guard.

Let’s see how Woo thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Team Player College 1. HOU Paolo Banchero Duke 2. NOP Jabari Smith Auburn 3. ORL Chet Holmgren Gonzaga 4. SAS Patrick Baldwin Jr. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 5. DET Jaden Hardy G League Ignite 6. SAC Jalen Duren Memphis 7. OKC Jaden Ivey Purdue 8. IND Kendall Brown Baylor 9. MIN Keegan Murray Iowa 10. TOR Dyson Daniels G League Ignite 11. ATL Trevor Keels Duke 12. MEM Bennedict Mathurin Arizona 13. PHI Ousmane Dieng International 14. MIL Max Christie Michigan State

The 2022 NBA Draft is still many months away, but could could once again be a pivotal night for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they continue their rebuild.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.