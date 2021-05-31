NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Explosive Scorer

With draft lottery odds set, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-best odds of any team heading into lottery night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a down season, with a young, rebuilding roster looking to develop. They ended the year with a tie for the fourth-worst record in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

OKC would go on to win that tiebreaker with Cleveland, officially landing the fourth-best odds in July’s draft. With this in mind, we still don’t know where the Thunder’s own pick will fall, but do have an idea of the range in which they’ll select.

Oklahoma City has a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently released his mock draft, which had the Thunder selecting the most explosive scorer in the entire class.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Parrish’s recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

Team Player School 1. HOU Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. DET Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 3. ORL Evan Mobley USC 4. OKC Jalen Green G League Ignite 5. CLE Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. GSW Scottie Barnes Florida State 7. TOR Davion Mitchell Baylor 8. ORL Moses Moody Arkansas 9. SAC Keon Johnson Tennessee 10. NOP Tre Man Florida 11. CHA Josh Giddey International 12. SAS Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 13. IND Franz Wagner Michigan 14. GSW Alperen Senun International

On June 22, the draft lottery will take place and teams will finally find out where they will be picking in the 2021 NBA Draft. The upcoming draft class is absolutely loaded, meaning the Thunder will have a good chance to land a player who will become a cornerstone regardless of how the lottery shakes out.