NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Explosive Scorer
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a down season, with a young, rebuilding roster looking to develop. They ended the year with a tie for the fourth-worst record in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
OKC would go on to win that tiebreaker with Cleveland, officially landing the fourth-best odds in July’s draft. With this in mind, we still don’t know where the Thunder’s own pick will fall, but do have an idea of the range in which they’ll select.
Oklahoma City has a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently released his mock draft, which had the Thunder selecting the most explosive scorer in the entire class.
Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Parrish’s recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.
|Team
|Player
|School
1. HOU
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. DET
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
3. ORL
Evan Mobley
USC
4. OKC
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
5. CLE
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. GSW
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
7. TOR
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
8. ORL
Moses Moody
Arkansas
9. SAC
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
10. NOP
Tre Man
Florida
11. CHA
Josh Giddey
International
12. SAS
Isaiah Jackson
Kentucky
13. IND
Franz Wagner
Michigan
14. GSW
Alperen Senun
International
On June 22, the draft lottery will take place and teams will finally find out where they will be picking in the 2021 NBA Draft. The upcoming draft class is absolutely loaded, meaning the Thunder will have a good chance to land a player who will become a cornerstone regardless of how the lottery shakes out.