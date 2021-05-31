Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Explosive Scorer

With draft lottery odds set, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the fourth-best odds of any team heading into lottery night.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a down season, with a young, rebuilding roster looking to develop. They ended the year with a tie for the fourth-worst record in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

OKC would go on to win that tiebreaker with Cleveland, officially landing the fourth-best odds in July’s draft. With this in mind, we still don’t know where the Thunder’s own pick will fall, but do have an idea of the range in which they’ll select.

Oklahoma City has a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports recently released his mock draft, which had the Thunder selecting the most explosive scorer in the entire class. 

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Parrish’s recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

READ MORE:

Thunder Draft: A Decade Without A Top-Ten Pick

Thunder Draft Lottery Odds: What Does History Tell Us?

2021 NBA Mock Draft

CBS Sports

TeamPlayerSchool

1. HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. DET

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

3. ORL

Evan Mobley

USC

4. OKC

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

5. CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. GSW

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

7. TOR

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

8. ORL

Moses Moody

Arkansas

9. SAC

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

10. NOP

Tre Man

Florida

11. CHA

Josh Giddey

International

12. SAS

Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky

13. IND

Franz Wagner

Michigan

14. GSW

Alperen Senun

International

On June 22, the draft lottery will take place and teams will finally find out where they will be picking in the 2021 NBA Draft. The upcoming draft class is absolutely loaded, meaning the Thunder will have a good chance to land a player who will become a cornerstone regardless of how the lottery shakes out. 

NBA G League
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Explosive Scorer

Generic
News

On This Day: Durant, Sefolosha help Thunder rout Spurs

EuroLeague
News

Potential Future Thunder Player Shines in EuroLeague Final

Isaiah Roby vs Golden State
News

Thunder End of The Year Report Card: Isaiah Roby

Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: A Decade Without A Top-Ten Pick

Al Horford, Mike Muscala
News

Al Horford and Mike Muscala's Impact Will be Felt in OKC for Years to Come

Tony Bradley, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics
News

Thunder End of The Year Report Card: Tony Bradley

Steven Adams on Regaining Momentum
News

Thunder Trade: Re-Evaluating the Steven Adams Transaction