OKC Thunder NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

The NBA Trade Deadline is right around the corner with the Feb. 5 tentpole date on the NBA calendar. The Oklahoma City Thunder are a league best 39-11 and are poised to contend for their second straight championship, trying to be the first team to go back-to-back as a title winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.

This creates a lot of intrigue around the Bricktown Ballers as the trade deadline looms as to if the Thunder will at all bolster their roster or just let it ride with this team which has retained 99% of their squad from a year ago, only missing Dillon Jones from its standard roster. There is a reason for Oklahoma City to be confident and stay relatively silent during deadline day but that doesn't mean the Thunder will make zero moves.

Rumors and Targets:

OKC Thunder Prioritizing Keeping the Band Together

The Oklahoma City Thunder do not need to make some massive move between now and the Feb. 5 NBA Trade Deadline. The Thunder just simply need to get healthy, no swap between now and Thursday will cover up an unhealthy OKC squad. Mix that with the fact the Bricktown Ballers will be forced into some tough decisions this summer no matter if they are celebrating back-to-back titles or get bounced in the second round and it doesn't make a ton of sense to make any earth changing trade.

OKC Thunder Only Trading Ousmane Dieng, If Anyone

However, the Thunder's history of shipping off players at the deadline before they hit restricted free agency plays a part on Thursday as well. Oklahoma City doesn't have a realistic pathway to keep Ousmane Dieng past this season and with his lack of a spot in the rotation, getting ahead of his departure for an expiring big that perhaps can play a more valuable break glass in case of emergency role for this team would make sense and feels as though it is a likely outcome.

OKC Thunder Could Use an Insurance Policy

No matter if you factor in the Oklahoma City Thunder needing an additional big man to soak up some minutes between now and the end of the season or just want to see the Bricktown Ballers get an insurance policy on a sharpshooter who perhaps could spark something from downtown for the Thunder on a given night where they are off the mark, it makes sense to ship Dieng off for a rental who can fill one of these roles.

Keep in Mind the Buyout Market for OKC Thunder

After the Chicago Bulls were forced to waive Jevon Carter, a 3 and D guard, over the weekend following their three team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, perhaps the best way to lightly improve this Thunder squad is simply keeping Dieng past the deadline, waiving him and inking a player such as Carter to that roster spot on the veteran minimum as a buyout candidate. With how restrictive the new CBA is, there are plenty of buyout targets who are not allowed to ink a pact with other contenders. The Thunder can use that to their advantage.

OKC Thunder Trade Deadline Targets:

Here are a list of targets that Thunder on SI has thought out as possible fits for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Updates:

Keon Ellis was previously a target that made a lot of sense for the Oklahoma City Thunder, given his ball handling, defense, and 3-point shooting ability, but over the weekend, the Sacramento Kings shipped him to Cleveland to join the Eastern Conference contenders, taking a good fit off the board. Check back to this article for further updates as moves go down relating to the Thunder.