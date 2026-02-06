OKC Thunder Waive Chris Youngblood, Ink Buddy Boeheim

The Oklahoma City Thunder made another roster move on Friday in what has been a busy week. The Thunder started by trading for 2024 first-round pick Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers by shipping the Brotherly Love Baller a 2026 first-round pick (via Houston) and three second-round picks. To make that trade work, the Thunder executed a trade of Ousmane Dieng and a second-round pick to Charlotte to net back Mason Plumlee to waive the veteran big man and gain a roster spot for McCain. Then, Thunder general manager Sam Presti sent cash considerations to Utah in exchange for draft rights to potentially use as trade filler in a future trade at some point.

As all those moves went down on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, the roster shake up wasn't over for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During Wednesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs, two-way guard Chris Youngblood exhausted his active days alotted in an NBA uniform on a two-way contract (50). While Youngblood only played in 32 NBA games to the tune of 2.0 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.2 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 31% from distance, he was active with DNP-CDs which count against him.

With Youngblood no longer eligible to play in the NBA on a two-way pact, with no room or need to elevate him to a standard contract, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced they have waived the Alabama rookie on Friday morning. The hope should be that the guard will be able to hang around Bricktown, shuffled down to the NBA G League affiliate, the OKC Blue, full time.

In his place, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that they have signed former NBA swingman Buddy Boeheim to a two-way pact. At this stage of the season, this deal is prorated, giving Boeheim 19 games to be active for at the varsity level.

The Syracuse product has played in 20 NBA games, split between two seasons for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 2.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.2 stocks per game as he turns in 24% shooting from the floor, 25% shooting from beyond the arc and 83% at the charity stripe. This being the third NBA season that Boehiem has inked a two-way deal makes him ineligible for another deal in the future.

As a 26-year-old he has been a valuable asset to the Oklahoma City Blue, battling through injuries, seemingly taking on a leadership role for the club and producing on the court as well. This is a great reward for someone who by all accounts really attacks the Thunder's program.

With the OKC Blue, and Pistons, Boeheim sported the no. 35. digits only worn by shamed franchise great Kevin Durant and for seven games by P.J. Dozier. With this elevation from the G League, Boeheim has switched to the No. 14.