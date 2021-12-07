NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Modern Forward
Early in this NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled as expected. The youngest team in the entire league, they're still learning how to play together and win games.
At the end of the season, it's likely that OKC will have one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. With that in mind, there's a good chance the Thunder will add another franchise cornerstone before entering the 2022-23 season.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.
While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a modern forward that's been extremely impressive as a freshman.
Let’s see how Vecenie thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.
|Team
|Player
|School
1. HOU
Paolo Banchero
Duke
2. NOP
Chet Holmgren
Gonzaga
3. ORL
Jabari Smith
Auburn
4. DET
Jalen Duren
Memphis
5. SAS
Jaden Ivey
Purdue
6. SAC
Jaden Hardy
G League Ignite
7. OKC
Kendall Brown
Baylor
8. IND
Patrick Baldwin
Wisconsin-Milwaukee
9. TOR
TyTy Washington
Kentucky
10. MIN
Dyson Daniels
G League Ignite
11. MEM
Bennedict Mathurin
Arizona
12. CLE
A.J. Griffin
Duke
13. ATL
Keegan Murray
Iowa
14. PHI
Nikola Jovic
International
The 2022 NBA Draft will be yet another pivotal event for the rebuild of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
