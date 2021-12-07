NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Modern Forward

As the college basketball season continues to unfold, the 2022 class of NBA rookies looks impressive.

Early in this NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled as expected. The youngest team in the entire league, they're still learning how to play together and win games.

At the end of the season, it's likely that OKC will have one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. With that in mind, there's a good chance the Thunder will add another franchise cornerstone before entering the 2022-23 season.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a modern forward that's been extremely impressive as a freshman.

Let’s see how Vecenie thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Team Player School 1. HOU Paolo Banchero Duke 2. NOP Chet Holmgren Gonzaga 3. ORL Jabari Smith Auburn 4. DET Jalen Duren Memphis 5. SAS Jaden Ivey Purdue 6. SAC Jaden Hardy G League Ignite 7. OKC Kendall Brown Baylor 8. IND Patrick Baldwin Wisconsin-Milwaukee 9. TOR TyTy Washington Kentucky 10. MIN Dyson Daniels G League Ignite 11. MEM Bennedict Mathurin Arizona 12. CLE A.J. Griffin Duke 13. ATL Keegan Murray Iowa 14. PHI Nikola Jovic International

The 2022 NBA Draft will be yet another pivotal event for the rebuild of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

