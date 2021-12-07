Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Select Modern Forward

    As the college basketball season continues to unfold, the 2022 class of NBA rookies looks impressive.
    Early in this NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled as expected. The youngest team in the entire league, they're still learning how to play together and win games.

    At the end of the season, it's likely that OKC will have one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. With that in mind, there's a good chance the Thunder will add another franchise cornerstone before entering the 2022-23 season.

    The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently released a 2022 NBA Mock Draft, which sets the stage for where some of the best prospects in this class could land.

    While the draft order won't be known until after the 2021-22 NBA season, the Thunder are currently projected to take a modern forward that's been extremely impressive as a freshman.

    Let’s see how Vecenie thinks the lottery could unfold in the 2022 NBA Draft.

    2022 NBA Mock Draft

    The Athletic

    TeamPlayerSchool

    1. HOU

    Paolo Banchero

    Duke

    2. NOP

    Chet Holmgren

    Gonzaga

    3. ORL

    Jabari Smith

    Auburn

    4. DET

    Jalen Duren

    Memphis

    5. SAS

    Jaden Ivey

    Purdue

    6. SAC

    Jaden Hardy

    G League Ignite

    7. OKC

    Kendall Brown

    Baylor

    8. IND

    Patrick Baldwin

    Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    9. TOR

    TyTy Washington

    Kentucky

    10. MIN

    Dyson Daniels

    G League Ignite

    11. MEM

    Bennedict Mathurin

    Arizona

    12. CLE

    A.J. Griffin

    Duke

    13. ATL

    Keegan Murray

    Iowa

    14. PHI

    Nikola Jovic

    International

    The 2022 NBA Draft will be yet another pivotal event for the rebuild of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

