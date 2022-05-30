NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Two Swings in Lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three first round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft next month. Two of these will fall in the lottery, where they'll select No. 2 and No. 12 overall.

Their own pick will be second, which came following great luck on lottery night. The other lottery selection is the first pick that's come to fruition from the Paul George trade to the LA Clippers.

In this range, Oklahoma City will have a real chance to expedite its rebuild. In almost every draft, the top players in the class are taken in the lottery.

Who makes sense for the Thunder in that range?

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two prospects that come with quite a bit of risk.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Sacramento Kings: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 8. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 9. San Antonio Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 11. New York Knicks: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 13. Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports

Both Holmgren and Dieng have the chance to be franchise-altering talents in Oklahoma City. However, there's also a world in which neither end up having the physical frame to be star players.

