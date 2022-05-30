Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Two Swings in Lottery

Oklahoma City could go for upside in next month's draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have three first round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft next month. Two of these will fall in the lottery, where they'll select No. 2 and No. 12 overall.

Their own pick will be second, which came following great luck on lottery night. The other lottery selection is the first pick that's come to fruition from the Paul George trade to the LA Clippers.

In this range, Oklahoma City will have a real chance to expedite its rebuild. In almost every draft, the top players in the class are taken in the lottery.

Who makes sense for the Thunder in that range?

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft for the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top upcoming rookies could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two prospects that come with quite a bit of risk.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Sacramento Kings: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

Both Holmgren and Dieng have the chance to be franchise-altering talents in Oklahoma City. However, there's also a world in which neither end up having the physical frame to be star players.

