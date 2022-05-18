NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Use No. 2 Pick on Future Star

After landing the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder have the ability to land a future superstar.

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night, setting the stage for next month's draft. Now that every team knows exactly where they'll be selecting in the 2022 NBA Draft, things get a whole lot more interesting.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were fortunate enough to land the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks, which should allow them to add two more key pieces to their young core. As such, scouting becomes even more important as the second pick could net a future superstar.

Oklahoma City will be the only team in the upcoming draft with two lottery picks, which makes the future of the franchise look even brighter. If Thunder GM Sam Presti is able to hit on even one of these lottery selections, a big three in OKC will officially be formed.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated released a mock draft for the 2022 class following the lottery, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two forwards that could be starters for the team over the next decade.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 7. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) [Ken Blaze] 9. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Washington Wizards: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 11. New York Knicks: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Amy Kontras / USA TODAY Sports 13. Charlotte Hornets: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Holmgren and Sochan are both spectacular on the defensive end of the floor. If the Thunder were to land these prospects, their ability to limit teams offensively would be tremendous moving forward.

