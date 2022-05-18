Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Use No. 2 Pick on Future Star

After landing the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder have the ability to land a future superstar.

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night, setting the stage for next month's draft. Now that every team knows exactly where they'll be selecting in the 2022 NBA Draft, things get a whole lot more interesting. 

The Oklahoma City Thunder were fortunate enough to land the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks, which should allow them to add two more key pieces to their young core. As such, scouting becomes even more important as the second pick could net a future superstar.

Oklahoma City will be the only team in the upcoming draft with two lottery picks, which makes the future of the franchise look even brighter. If Thunder GM Sam Presti is able to hit on even one of these lottery selections, a big three in OKC will officially be formed.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated released a mock draft for the 2022 class following the lottery, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two forwards that could be starters for the team over the next decade.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Sacramento Kings: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Indiana Pacers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, G-League Ignite

9. San Antonio Spurs: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

Holmgren and Sochan are both spectacular on the defensive end of the floor. If the Thunder were to land these prospects, their ability to limit teams offensively would be tremendous moving forward.

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft
