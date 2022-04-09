NBA Reverse Standings: One Game left for League's Worst

The NBA's worst teams have just one game remaining on their schedules.

With just a few games left on the NBA’s regular season slate, the league’s worst are continuing to grapple it out for the best 2022 draft odds.

While teams near the top wrestle for seeding, teams near the bottom are fighting a battle of their own: who that will decide who will take home the best draft odds.

A core-four of Houston, Orlando, Detroit and OKC has led all season long.

Houston has separated itself as the NBA’s worst team by one game. Orlando trails closed behind in the reverse 2-seed spot, followed by Detroit and then Oklahoma City.

The Magic have given themselves room to breathe with a full two game difference separating them and Detroit. Just one-full game separates the Pistons and Thunder, and then the Thunder and Pacers.

With just one game remaining on the schedule for OKC and Detroit, it’s likely they’ll be locked into their No. 3 and 4 spots, respectively. But it’s not a given.

With an OKC loss and Detroit win over Philadelphia, the Thunder could snag a 50-percent chance at landing the third best draft odds.

With a Thunder win and Pacers loss, Indiana could do the same for the fourth best draft odds.

Oklahoma City and Detroit can go no higher than three, and Houston and Orlando can fall no lower than the second best odds.

Oklahoma City takes on the Clippers at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in their season finale.

Here are the NBA’s full reverse standings:

Houston Rockets, 20-61

Orlando Magic, 21-60

Detroit Pistons, 23-58

Oklahoma City Thunder, 24-57

Indiana Pacers, 25-56

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-54

Sacramento Kings, 29-51

Los Angeles Lakers, 32-49

San Antonio Spurs, 34-46

New York Knicks, 36-45

Washington Wizards, 35-46

New Orleans Pelicans, 36-44

Los Angeles Clippers, 40-40

Charlotte Hornets, 42-39

