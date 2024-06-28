OKC Thunder Continue to Save Future Picks For Moves on Draft Day
Oklahoma City has an abundance of draft assets for years to come, and those might not be used much aside from draft day.
After a successful season that saw the Thunder rise to the No. 1 seed in the West and make the second round, they had something to look forward to in the draft. Despite this being a weak draft, the Thunder had the advantage of owning a lottery pick from a 2019 trade with the Houston Rockets.
After GM Sam Presti entered the draft with only the No. 12 pick, he made moves, and the Thunder made three selections over two days. Those moves might be a perfect example of how Presti will use Oklahoma City’s future assets.
Throughout the next five years, Presti and the Thunder own at least three draft picks in each draft, albeit some with protections. The Thunder used five future second-round picks to move into the end of the first round on Wednesday, a move they could emulate in future seasons.
Along with the use of multiple second-round picks, the Thunder’s future first-round picks could hold plenty of value to move up in future drafts. The Thunder used three future first-round picks in 2022 to get the No. 13 pick from the New York Knicks and select Ousmane Dieng.
Presti’s recent draft night deals, plus his commitment to depth and building around the team’s existing stars, could indicate that Oklahoma City is unlikely to package those picks for stars. Instead, using those picks for cheap talent in the draft could be the wisest move for a team like the Thunder, which hopes to contend for a championship for the foreseeable future.
With stronger drafts expected in coming years, Oklahoma City simply owning picks that could land in the lottery is significant. Considering the Thunder’s situation, their ability to reload on draft picks is among the best in the league.
The team has already succeeded in drafting and developing young talent into serviceable role players and trading them for more picks before the end of their rookie contracts. With stricter CBA rules coming into place, the Thunder’s existing strategy translates perfectly.
