Who Could the OKC Thunder Trade up for on Wednesday Night?
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold the No. 12 selection to find their desired player. This will be the third consecutive season where the Thunder has tentatively held the 12th slot in the draft.
A year ago, Sam Presti and co. traded up from that position to select Cason Wallace with the 10th selection, while taking Jalen Williams at No. 12 the year before. Now still with heaps of assets to make a splash on draft night, examining what Oklahoma City could do is intriguing, as is always with Presti.
If he and the franchise were to move up in any situation, here we'll outline some prospects they could potentially trade up for with their bevy of draft picks and extensive room in cap space:
Donovan Clingan could be a true prospect of interest if the Thunder decide to trade up. A disruptor at 7-foot-2 who clogs the lane defensively but can also spread past the charity stripe if needed, Clingan's mobility off the bench wouldn't seem to muddy up the flow of the Oklahoma City offense. Potentially being selected in the top three picks, the Thunder could find a rebounding solution in the former UConn big.
Stephon Castle is another UConn Husky who Oklahoma City could potentially seek out due to his size, length and defensive presence as a guard. He's stressed his desire to play out his professional career as a true lead guard, and could fit along in the Thunder's second unit very well in that role while utilizing his 6-foot-6 frame as another adept perimeter and on-ball defender for Oklahoma City.
Lastly, Ron Holland could fit the Thunder archetype if Presti decides to trade up, but also could bring something new to the table. As a 6-foot-8 slasher, the athleticism from Holland isn't something the Thunder currently possess. A fast-twitch, agile athlete like Holland with the correct defensive and shooting development could work very well under Mark Daigneault and Chip Engelland's wing.
It should be interesting to see what Presti and the Thunder eventually end up deciding to do on Wednesday night, more than likely utilizing another draft for great benefit.
