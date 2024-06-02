Thunder Draft Report: Providence's Devin Carter
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a 57-25 season that saw them win their first playoff series since 2016. Still, the Thunder control the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and have a shot to improve their roster.
Let’s take a look at Devin Carter and how he would fit in the Thunder system.
Draft Profile
- Height: 6'2
- Weight: 193
- Wingspan: 6'8
- Age: 22
- School: Providence
Quick Scouting Report
Carter is an instant-impact player who leaves his fingerprints all over games regardless of matchup. His high motor and consistent intensity allow him to gain or grow momentum for his squad.
Strengths and Weakness
Strengths
Carter is one of the best defenders this class has to offer, with the physicality and athleticism to be an elite point-of-attack defender, high-level anticipation skills, great shot-block timing and a relentless motor. With the length to close out on shooters and ability to play bigger than he is at the rim to disrupt things in the paint in rotation.
The Providence guard will lead the First-team All-Juice squad for this draft cycle, with a willingness to mix it up on the glass putting a body into bigger bodies en route to averaging a jaw-dropping 8.4 rebounds per game. The physicality and consistent spark he plays with leads to consistent winning plays regardless of outside factors.
Carter is more than just a defensive pest, the Friars asked a lot of him on the offensive end seeing him set the table in the pick-and-roll to the tune of a point per possession ranking in the 89th percentile.
The 6-foot-2 guard was able to shoot 32 percent on dribble jumpers flashing an ability to create shots for himself with the balance and body control to finish at the rim despite his size at a 66 percent clip.
Carter can benefit from playing off the ball, on limited chances he has dominated as a cutter while cashing in 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot chances including 45 percent on guarded such looks.
The 22 year old is a pro-ready player who can make a loud offensive impact on a secondary unit or seamlessly fit into a pre-existing group while instantly becoming one of the best defenders on the squad.
Weaknesses
Carter's shot has vastly improved production-wise, but you are still looking at a low and slow release that could trip him up at the next level.
Not an advanced playmaker, and while he was entrusted to run the show in Providence that was more due to his skillset compared to his college teammates than his on-ball prowess. He will continuously make the right play no matter what, but more advanced reads and passes are not in his bag.
Can he turn the corner on NBA athletes beating matchups off the dribble consistently?
He does not have star upside, what you see is what you get which is still a fantastic contributor that can help bring together a roster.
Availability
- Draft Digest: 18
- Ringer Guide: 13
- ESPN Mock: 12
- The Athletic: 15
- Bleacher Report: 13
- CBS: 9
- Draft Net: 20
- Tankathon: 16
Thunder Fit
Future Role
Carter has starting-level pop in the NBA thanks to his otherwordly defensive potential and well-rounded offensive game can improve with modern spacing and improved threats around him.
One day, the Providence guard will crack All-Defensive status thanks to his relentless motor, physical nature, versatility and overall pesk rating. A player everyone will want on their team and dread playing against who will consistently bring the juice night-in and night-out.
Rotation Fit
For the Oklahoma City Thunder specifically, the 22-year-old would bolster the team's rotation, giving Mark Daigneault another hound dog to throw at top scorers in the NBA joining Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins and company.
Perhaps you are clicking away writing a no-more-guard's manifesto in response to this profile piece, but it is important to keep in check that despite their 57 wins, the Thunder can absolutely improve their roster.
In addition to Carter being a clear upgrade, Oklahoma City will likely never enjoy as much injury luck again, having Carter step in would be a seamless fit and virtually no drop-off for the Bricktown boys to keep cruising in the war of attrition out West.
He fits the Thunder's defensive principals with an easy path to offensive success in Oklahoma City alongside their top scorers.
Carter is a clear high-end NBA contributor with elite skillsets, in the No. 12 range those are hard to come by. With the Thunder soon to be expensive, they have to hit on the margins gaining cost-controlled talent, and this pick would do just that.
Some of the Thunder's more pressing needs can hardly be filled in this draft class and will take outside forces should Oklahoma City look to address them.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.