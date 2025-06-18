OKC Thunder Host Two More Prospect Visits as 2025 NBA Draft Looms
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to have a singular focus at the moment: finishing off the Indiana Pacers and winning an NBA title.
After picking up crucial wins in Game 4 and Game 5, the Thunder are now one win away from the first championship in OKC's history, and will have the opportunity to close the series out in Indiana on Thursday. Of course, beating a fiesty team like the Pacers on the road will not be easy, and will likely another impressive performance from Oklahoma City.
Alongside the team's title hopes, however, the Thunder's front office has still done its due dilligence leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft by bringing in a number of potential first and second round picks for pre-draft visits.
Oklahoma City currently holds the No. 15, No. 24 and No. 44 selections in this year's class, and could package their picks to move up in the draft or secure more assets in a different draft.
Recently, the team has worked out two players who could be solid fits in the second round if the Thunder reamin at No. 44 overall or trade back into the second round.
Earlier this week, Auburn star Johni Broome worked out with the team, according to a social media post from the Tigers' standout.
One of the most prodcutive college basketball players in the country this season, Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field. The fifth-year senior helped lead Aubrun to the Final 4, capping off an impressive college career with SEC Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors.
At the combine, Broome measured 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while weighing 249 pounds and recording a 7-foot and a quarter of an inch wingspan. With good length, experience and production, the soon to be 23-year-old could be a solid pick for OKC in the second round, adding another big man to the team's rotation.
Broome's athletic testing in Chicago was lackluster, though, and the veteran post player doesn't have much of a perimeter shot. Still, if he can play solid defense, move the ball on offense and help on the glass, Broome could find a place in the organization.
One day after Broome revealed that he worked out with the Thunder, St. John's guard Deivon Smith also posted on social media that he was in the Modern Frontier for a pre-draft visit.
A fifth-year senior who played at Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Utah before finishing his career with the Red Storm, Smith averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The former 4-star recruit shot 35.2% from beyond the arc and 38% from the field while helping Rick Pitino's team earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, it seems unlikely that Smith gets drafted, but the veteran guard could earn his way onto OKC's summer league roster as an undrafted free agent.
