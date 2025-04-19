OKC Thunder Land Pick No. 15 In 2025 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder are still awaiting their first round matchup in the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks.
As the OKC Thunder roll into Sunday's Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs as the favorites to make it out of the Western Conference, the team is also still invested in the NBA Draft.
The Draft is the lifeblood of NBA franchises, especially in small markets and doubled down on by the lateset CBA that makes cost controlled players at a premium.
Friday's NBA Play-In Tournament between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks had plenty in of ripple effects for the 2025 NBA Draft. The Hawks with this loss will hand the San Antonio Spurs another 2025 Lottery Pick, while the Heat with this win own the Oklahoma City Thunder pick No. 15 in the Draft.
This selection would have stayed with Miami had the Heat lost tonight in Atlanta and turned into a 2026 unprotected first round pick for Oklahoma City via Miami. Instead, the Thunder get the pick up front with a loaded roster that features everyone under contract for next season.
Sam Presti will have plenty of decisions to make this summer, with this draft class being loaded with top talent that will trickle down to the No. 15 selection but also holds the ability to kick the can down the road and draft this pick ahead of the draft to a team in more desperate need.
Time will tell what the Thunder will end up wanting to do with this selection.