OKC Thunder Rookies Discuss First-Year Duties in Social Media Post
After claiming the team's first NBA title in June, the Oklahoma City Thunder added two more players to their roster in the draft a few days later.
Now, first-round pick Thomas Sorber and second rounder Brooks Barnhizer are set to begin their profesional careers in OKC. Barhizer has already gotten expereince playing alongside some of his new teammates at the Summer League, while Sorber was sidelined with an injury.
Even with months until the duo begins their debut season in the NBA, Barhizer and sorber have already been warned about fulfilling their "rookie duties" for the veterans on the squad.
In professional sports, rookies are often asked to complete funny, tedious or boring tasks for the older players on the team. The NBA is no different, as a number of rookies opened up about their rookie duties in a recent TikTok video.
"If there's rookie duties, just do it," Sorber said. "Or else, you're going to get one of the, like, popcorn-filled cars or somthing. I'm not trying have that happen to me."
Sorber's fear isn't misplaced, as Thunder teammates filled 2024 first-round pick Dillon Jones' car with packing peanuts during the 2024-25 season for allegedly not charging the team speaker.
Similarly, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers filled fellow 2024 selection Jaylon Tyson's car with popcorn in March.
When Sorber was asked why the punishment includes popcorn in your car, the No. 15 overall pick said it's, "just to make you mad."
Barhizer, despite being on a two-way contract is seemingly not safe from rookie duties either, as he noted that he has been warned about popcorn as well. Additionally, though, Barhizer shared a piece of genuine advice he'd received heading into his first year in the NBA.
"People get their, like, cars popcorned and stuff like that," Barnhizer said. "Not getting too comfortable. Keep your guard up a little bit, but still have fun with everything."
Joining a team that is fresh off a title, Sorber and Barhizer will have to fight for their roles in Oklahoma City, but each player has skills that could make them solid fits with Mark Daigneault's system if they continue to develop.
