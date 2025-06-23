OKC Thunder Wishlist for the 2025 NBA Draft Following Title Run
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions, and while the parade still hasn't made its way through downtown OKC and the champagne likely hasn't yet dried from inside the team's locker room, the NBA Draft is now just a few days away.
Most teams who are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance pick towards the end of the first round, but after a few tactful moves over the years by general manager Sam Presti, the Thunder own the No. 15 and No. 24 overall selections on June 25.
While the team could trade one or both of their picks to move up the board or acquire assets in a later draft, there are a few players in this year's class who would seemingly be solid fits in Oklahoma City.
Here are three prospects who the Thunder should target in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Cedric Coward, Washington State
One of the best shooters in this year's draft class, Coward would be an intriguing addition on the wing for OKC.
Coward only appeared in six games this season at Washington State, but averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.7% from the field and 40% from 3-point range on five attempts per game.
Prior to his injury-shortened year with the Cougars, Coward averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and a steal per game while shooting 56.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc on 4.2 attempts per game.
At the NBA Combine, Coward measured 6-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, weighing 213 pounds and boasting a 7-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan. While Coward needs to improve his handle and playmaking, the talented wing prospect's length, rebounding skills and perimeter shooting would make the 21-year-old a good fit in OKC.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
A younger prospects with less experience, Bryant has the skill set to be a good fit on the wing in Oklahoma City, but still needs to continue polishing his game.
The 19-year-old measured at 6-foot-6 and half an inch without shoes while boasting a 6-foot-11 and three quarters of an inch wingspan and weighing 214 pounds at the combine.
To go along with good size and solid athletic testing, Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, an assist and a block while playing 19.3 minutes per game as a freshman for the Wildcats.
Despite not producing eye-popping numbers, the former 5-star recruit turned in solid shooting splits, connecting on 46% of his attempts from the floor and 37.1% of his 3-point tries. Bryant's speed and explosiveness also make the Riverside, California, product a weapon in transition.
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
After winning an NBA title, why not double down on what made the Thunder such a strong team in 2024-25?
Murray-Boyles is an outstanding defensive prospect who could be another solid addition on the wing for OKC. At 20-years-old, the Gamecocks standout averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore.
The former 4-star recruit shot 58.6% from the field, but just 26.5% from beyond the arc in his final season at South Carolina. At the combine, Murray-Boyles measured at 6-foot-6 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, weighing 239 pounds and boasting a 7-foot and a quarter of an inch wingspan.
While Murray-Boyles needs to improve his perimeter touch, the Thunder have helped turn players like Jaylin Williams and Lu Dort into solid shooters and could do the same with Murray-Boyles.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.