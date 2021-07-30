Oklahoma City Thunder Select Jeremiah Robinson-Earl With the No. 32 Pick in the NBA Draft

After moving up to the No. 32 pick, the OKC Thunder selected Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Villanova.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into the night with two picks early in the second round. However, they packaged these two in order to move up and select Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

In a deal with the New York Knicks, the Thunder traded picks No. 34 and No. 36 to move up to No. 32 to make this happen.

Robinson-Earl projects to be a role player at the NBA level, doing a little bit of everything. A player who's always been a well-respected teammate and leader, he rarely makes mistakes and should be able to impact winning in the NBA immediately.

A two-year college player, Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.

If he's going to have as long of an NBA career as he'd like, the biggest thing he will need to improve upon is his 3-point shooting. The 6-foot-9 forward shot just 28.0 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per contest.

Robinson-Earl is 20 years old and joins a young OKC Thunder team who is looking to develop.