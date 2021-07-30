Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Oklahoma City Thunder Select Jeremiah Robinson-Earl With the No. 32 Pick in the NBA Draft

After moving up to the No. 32 pick, the OKC Thunder selected Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Villanova.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into the night with two picks early in the second round. However, they packaged these two in order to move up and select Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

In a deal with the New York Knicks, the Thunder traded picks No. 34 and No. 36 to move up to No. 32 to make this happen.

Robinson-Earl projects to be a role player at the NBA level, doing a little bit of everything. A player who's always been a well-respected teammate and leader, he rarely makes mistakes and should be able to impact winning in the NBA immediately. 

A two-year college player, Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season. 

If he's going to have as long of an NBA career as he'd like, the biggest thing he will need to improve upon is his 3-point shooting. The 6-foot-9 forward shot just 28.0 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per contest.

Robinson-Earl is 20 years old and joins a young OKC Thunder team who is looking to develop.

Aaron Wiggins
Draft Coverage

OKC Takes Maryland Guard Aaron Wiggins With Pick No. 55

Presti on Draft
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Live Pick Tracker

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City Thunder Select Jeremiah Robinson-Earl With the No. 32 Pick in the NBA Draft

Tre Mann
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City Thunder Select Tre Mann With the No. 18 Pick in the NBA Draft

Josh Giddey
Draft Coverage

Josh Giddey: 'It's a Dream Come True' to Land in Oklahoma City

Generic
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft: Thunder Trade No. 16 Pick to Rockets

Josh Giddey
Draft Coverage

Oklahoma City Thunder Select Josh Giddey With the Sixth Pick in the NBA Draft

USATSI_16475860
News

NBA Draft 2021: Final Results