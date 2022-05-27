Oklahoma City’s Top Options with the Twelfth Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Thunder have unlimited options with the No. 12 pick in 2022.

The 202 NBA Draft is fast approaching, and they’re likely in the best position they’ve ever been in.

General manager Sam Presti and the Thunder own picks No. 2 and 12, are are looking to continue fortifying their ranks in hope of one day getting back to the NBA Finals.

While the top prospects are hot commodities, here are some of the top options at twelve:

Option 1, Jalen Duren

A hyper-athletic, high-flying rim-runner with acute defensive instincts, Duren is more than polished for an 18-year-old supposed to be finishing his senior year of high school. He’s a force to be reckoned with in the paint, no matter what end of the court. He’s a very natural ballplayer and likely has a bright future, despite being confined to roles.

One of the most physically imposing players in recent memory, Duren’s size and frame will stand out even at the professional level. He’s explosive, but fluid and controlled enough.

Duren has plenty of weaknesses, including potential size, hall handling, outside shooting and a myriad of others. But should OKC want to risk a pick on a traditional-style center after grabbing one of the top forwards, they can with Duren.

Option 2, Johnny Davis

A scorching volume shooter who shouldered the load for Wisconsin this past season, Davis has unique two-way ability.

He’s a tough, tough shot maker, and is shifty enough to become a legit creator in the pros. He’ll likely function as a high-motor three-and-D player for the foreseeable future, but is one of the better options that could fall to the No. 12 spot.

Davis’ shot selection and decision making are downsides, but should Presti want to take a low-risk, high-reward swing, it’s here.

Option 3, Bennedict Mathurin

The least likely of the three to still be here at 12, Mathurin was instrumental in helping Arizona to one of their best seasons in decades.

An Uber-athletic wing who has vast potential as a scorer and defender, Mathurin is far from a finished product, but still impactful currently. At 6-foot-6, he’s a solid off-ball wing, who projects to get even better at handling the rock himself.

Mathurin isn’t among the most polished candidates, but his potential is through the roof. If he does happen to fall to 12, it’ll be a no-brainer for Presti.

