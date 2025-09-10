Recent NCAA Champion Could be an OKC Thunder Draft Target in 2026
The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the most compete rosters in the NBA.
After winning 68 games in the regular season, setting multiple NBA records and claiming OKC's first NBA title, the team brings back every member of the 2024-25 roster other than Dillon Jones.
With such a young team, there's no indication that the Thunder will take a step back in 2025-26, even if the team doesn't reel off nearly 70 wins in the regular season. Led by an MVP winner in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and an All-Star and All-Defense honoree in Jalen Williams, OKC has plenty of star power.
Alongside the team's primary duo, Chet Holmgren has the potential to be an end-of-year award winner, but needs to put together a healthy season. Flanking the Thunder's "big three" is Lu Dort, who shot 41.2% from beyond the arc and earned First-Team All-Defense recognition in 2025.
With Isaiah Hartenstein rounding out the starting five and a versatile bench consisting of Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and others, Oklahoma City's roster doesn't have many holes.
With Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Williams' contracts set to cost the team siginificantly more money in the coming seasons, OKC may not have enough cap space to maintain its roster past this year or the 2026-27 season.
Hartenstein, who is on a team option after the 2025-26 season, is one of the role players on Oklahoma City's roster that observers have predicted may be moved once OKC's team becomes too pricey.
That theory was compounded when the Thunder drafted Thomas Sorber in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Sorber, a 6-foot-9 big man with a massive 7-foot-6 wingspan, was projected by some analysts to step in as a replacement for Hartenstein down the road.
Recently, though, Sorber suffered a torn ACL, which could make it difficult for the 19-year-old to be ready for Hartenstein's role in just a few years. As a result, Sam Presti and Oklahoma City could take a gamble on another versatile big in the 2026 NBA Draft.
OKC is set to have multiple draft picks in the upcoming class, and if the team's front office elects to keep all of their selections, Alex Condon is a name to remember for Thunder fans.
In 2024-25, Condon helped Florida to a national championship, averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from deep. The Gators' standout is still a raw prospect, but has the potential to be a solid role player at the next level.
At the 2025 NBA Combine, Condon measured 6-foot-11 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while recording a 7-foot and three quarters of an inch wingspan and weighing 221 pounds. Condon's size could make him a solid defender and rebounder at the next level, while his skill as a passer seems to align with traits that Presti and Mark Daigneault covet in a big man.
