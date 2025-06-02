Report: Michigan's Danny Wolf Visits OKC Thunder Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder may be preparing for the NBA Finals, but that hasn't stopped the team from also getting ready for the 2025 NBA Draft, which is set for June 25.
On Sunday, the Thunder reportedly hosted Michigan's Danny Wolf for a pre-draft visit.
Pre-draft visits aren't uncommon, as every team across the NBA will bring in a number of players for workouts and interviews leading up to the draft. While the Thunder could end up electing not to draft Wolf, the team is at least interested enough to bring the coveted prospect to the Modern Frontier for an evaluation.
Sam Presti's interest in Wolf doesn't come as a surprise, either, as the Michigan big man has been paired with Oklahoma City in multiple mock drafts.
At 6-foot-10, Wolf is a good rebounder, confident shooter and solid playmaker who has the size and length to make plays on the defensive end of the floor.
In college, the Wolverines' standout showed the ability to turn defense into offense, disrupting shots or passes and then running in transition. To go along with the skilled big man’s unique talents, Wolf has good touch and is able to finish around the rim when receiving dump off or entry passes in the paint.
During his lone year in Ann Arbor, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range. Wolf finished his college career at Michigan after spending his first two seasons at Yale.
The former Bulldogs' transfer seemingly has the skill set to be a good fit in Mark Daigneault's system, as Wolf is a good passer, rebounder and transition player.
Additionally, Wolf measured at 6-foot-10 and half an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine, weighing 251 pounds and recording a wingspan stretching 7-foot-2 and three quarters of an inch.
The Thunder already have a solid rotation of big men that features Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, but Wolf would give Diangeault more matchup flexibility by adding another option with different skills to the group.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent big board ranks Wolf as the No. 27 overall prospect in the this year's draft class. The former Michigan star could be in play for Oklahoma City with the No. 15 or No. 24 overall pick, both of which are owned by the Thunder.
