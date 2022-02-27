Thunder Draft: Does Smith, Holmgren or Banchero Fit Best?

Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith each provide similar abilities, but also have unique skills that bolster their draft stocks.

Oklahoma City has a chance to have their pick of the litter when it comes to who it drafts in the upcoming NBA draft.

A major position group represented high in the draft is the forward spot, a position which the Thunder could use some help, especially in the paint.

A few potential targets could come in the form of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith.

Here’s how the three grade out early in the draft process and in the midst of the college season.

Paolo Banchero (Duke) Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Banchero, a 6-foot-10 freshman, has been as good as he was advertised coming out of high school. He is averaging 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. A piece on a loaded Duke roster, Banchero has been a center-piece for the No. 7 Blue Devils squad. Banchero is a projected top-5 pick by most draft analysts as the regular season for Duke winds down, making him a viable target for Thunder GM Sam Presti. His fit for OKC would provide the Thunder with more paint help to a lineup riddled with guards and backcourt ability. His agility, especially as a big man, makes him an elite prospect and could find him atop Thunder draft boards depending on where their picks fall. Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Holmgren has been a top prospect through all the ranks of basketball, and it’s no different as he’s preparing to rise to the NBA level. Holmgren, a 7-foot freshman, provides a lanky frame with finishing ability around the rim for a team looking for more of a front court and can play with guards at a fast and quick pace. His 7-foot-6 wingspan is part of his gaudy tangibles he provides in his argument for the No. 1 overall pick. Another consensus top-5 pick that can provide an immediate impact on the OKC team. Holmgren is averaging nearly 15 points per game and just under 10 rebounds per game. While he does have a slender frame, weighing 190 pounds, he plays bigger and just as well as a typical power forward. The Thunder don’t currently have a true center on the roster, but adding Holmgren would be an intriguing addition. Jabari Smith (Auburn) John Reed/USA TODAY Sports Another 6-10 freshman, Smith is a major reason Auburn reached the No. 1 ranking in college basketball earlier this season and as projected top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Smith, much like the previous two prospects, is a projected top pick in the NBA draft positioning him well down the stretch of the season. While he is a big man standing tall and weighing 220 pounds Smith can shoot from 3-point range efficiently. This season he is shooting at a 41.9% clip from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 16.6 points and nearly seven rebounds per game while shooting just under 45% from the field. In his last four games Smith has scored 27-plus points in three of the four games, including a 31 point onslaught against Vanderbilt with seven made threes. He also possesses an elite ability to knock down contested shots. Oklahoma City needs size, and that is what Smith provides in his mold.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.