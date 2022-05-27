Thunder Draft: Who Could be a Steal in the Second Round?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had great draft success in recent years outside of the first round. Whether it's finding a quality contributor in the second round or even landing a premier undrafted free agent, it's been a channel of improving the roster.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder will have an early second rounder at pick No. 34 overall. In this range, there should be a ton of talent available, as a player or two projected in the first round always slide down on draft night.

Who would be worth taking with the No. 34 pick for Oklahoma City?

Bryce McGowens (Nebraska) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports A promising wing prospect with good size at 6-foot-7, McGowens is a natural scorer. Although he’s got a similar game to current Thunder forward Aaron Wiggins, McGowens has a higher ceiling and more upside. In the modern NBA, you can never have too many guys with this type of skillset. At times in his lone college season, his shot selection was questionable and he had to shoot a high volume to score points on a poor Nebraska team. However, if he’s able to become a more efficient scorer and consistent shooter, McGowens could end up being one of the better prospects in this class. Calen Houstan (Michigan) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Houstan entered the college season as one of the most highly rated prospects in the country. However, he struggled as a freshman at Michigan and has since slid down draft boards. While he could likely go back to school for another year and improve his draft stock as part of the 2023 class, he's committed to staying in this year. Whether that's a draft promise or Houstan just betting on himself, a team like the Thunder could get a steal if he's available in this range. Max Christie (Michigan State) Nick King / Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK Entering college, Christie was one of the most highly anticipated freshman. At one point, he seemed like an easy pick in the lottery, but was fairly underwhelming in his lone college season. Standing at 6-foot-6, he’s yet another wing prospect that could end up being a steal in the second round of this draft. While his 3-point shooting numbers were decent last season at Michigan State, his mechanics and upside on the perimeter would suggest he could ultimately become an elite shooter at the next level. Like many of the potential second-round steals in this class, he’ll need time to develop in the NBA before becoming a legitimate contributor. Peyton Watson (UCLA) Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports Despite not starting a single game as a freshman at UCLA, Watson could easily be the first player taken from that team in the 2022 NBA Draft. On minimal attempts, he wasn’t a great 3-point shooter last season but has a clear pathway to becoming a quality perimeter scorer in the NBA. Watson didn’t get consistent minutes in college, so it’s hard to get a real gauge on what he could do in a rotation at the next level. Especially on a rebuilding team like the Thunder that has a fluid G League system to get additional reps in, his development could be expedited to the point where he ends up looking like a first-round talent after his rookie season. Josh Minott (Memphis) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports Playing alongside a lottery pick last season in Jalen Duren, Minott was often overshadowed. More of a defensive prospect, his offense at the next level will ultimately determine his ceiling as a player. He’s proven to be a solid facilitator at 6-foot-8 on the wing, but has a long way to go. The biggest knock on Minott’s game is his perimeter shooting. In one season at Memphis, he converted on less than 15% of his 3-point attempts on very minimal attempts. If he’s able to develop into even a respectable shooter, he’s got the upside of being a coveted 3-and-D player in the NBA.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.