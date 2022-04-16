Thunder Gain Second Lottery Pick, Capitalize off Play-In

The Oklahoma City Thunder have netted a second lottery pick following some Play-In shenanigans.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s draft haul has gotten even richer.

Headed into Friday night, one of the biggest games of the Thunder’s season commenced – and they weren’t even a part of it. Following a Play-In loss Tuesday evening, the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers were pinned up against the ninth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. As part of Play-In implications, the winner was set to claim the eighth spot out West while the winner went home.

That carried some serious weight in Oklahoma City’s camp.

As a result of the Thunder moving Paul George to Los Angeles in the summer of 2019, Sam Presti fetched a package of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari alongside five first-round selections. The Clippers' 2022 pick was involved entirely unprotected.

Due to regular-season seeding, the Thunder were slated to take the Clippers' pick at spot No. 15. However, the Pelicans spread their wings – and in doing so – the Thunder joined the flock.

In Friday’s match-up, which saw the Pelicans edge the Clippers in thrilling fashion 105-101, New Orleans took advantage of the absence of Paul George (CO-VID 19) playing through Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, who finished with 30 and 19 points, respectively.

Due to the Los Angeles Clippers falling out of the playoffs, the Thunder’s acquired pick has elevated from the No. 15 Pick to the projected No. 12 Pick as with a 42-40 record, they rank behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets, who ended the year with 44 and 43 regular-season wins.

Though unlikely, Los Angeles’ pick carries a 7.1% chance to jump into the Top 4 with a 1.5% crack at the top pick. The pick is expected to stay at No. 12; however, the jump in selections drastically improves both the draft board and trade-up options.

Here’s the full breakdown: 1.5% chance of Pick No. 1, 1.7% chance of Pick No. 2, 1.9% chance of Pick No. 3, and 2.1% chance of Pick No. 4.

With the improved draft stock, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round haul includes their own pick, projected No. 4, the projected No. 12 pick via the Los Angeles Clippers, and the No. 30 pick via the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be provided by ESPN on June 22 at 7:30 pm CST.

