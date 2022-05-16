Skip to main content

Thunder Legend Nick Collison to Represent Oklahoma City at NBA Draft Lottery

The former Thunder forward will represent the franchise on Tuesday.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place on Tuesday night, with each team in that range sending a representative to be in-person for the announcements. Last year for the Oklahoma City Thunder, that representative was Nazr Mohammed. 

This time around, it’ll be Nick Collison. 

The NBA released the representatives for every team that is in the lottery on Monday afternoon. The former Thunder legend was a great selection by the team. 

The only player to have his jersey retired in Paycom Center, Collison is well respected in Oklahoma City and across the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Collison is currently serving in a front office role as Special Assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place Tuesday night at 7:00 CST.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Lottery
News

OKC Thunder Draft Odds Leading into 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Ben Creider2 hours ago
Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Drafr
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land No. 1 Pick

By Nick Crain5 hours ago
Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Leave with Talented Pair

By Derek Parker15 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Approaching Action-Packed Week in Chicago

By Ben CreiderMay 15, 2022
Jabari Smith, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Combine Set to Take Place This Week

By Inside The Thunder StaffMay 15, 2022
Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Shaedon Sharpe Carries an Unprecendented Skillset, and Big Pre-Draft Expectations

By Ben CreiderMay 14, 2022
Presti Introduction 0418
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Safe or Conservative the Best Path?

By Inside The Thunder StaffMay 14, 2022
Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Take Unconventional Route

By Derek ParkerMay 13, 2022