Thunder Legend Nick Collison to Represent Oklahoma City at NBA Draft Lottery

The former Thunder forward will represent the franchise on Tuesday.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place on Tuesday night, with each team in that range sending a representative to be in-person for the announcements. Last year for the Oklahoma City Thunder, that representative was Nazr Mohammed.

This time around, it’ll be Nick Collison.

The NBA released the representatives for every team that is in the lottery on Monday afternoon. The former Thunder legend was a great selection by the team.

The only player to have his jersey retired in Paycom Center, Collison is well respected in Oklahoma City and across the NBA.

Collison is currently serving in a front office role as Special Assistant to Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place Tuesday night at 7:00 CST.

